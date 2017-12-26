बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
परिवार संग महामना की बगिया पहुंचे शहरवासी, फूलों की छटा के बीच सेल्फी की होड़
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Flower exhibition in malviya bhawan in BHU
{"_id":"5a4286954f1c1bbd208b8e6c","slug":"flower-exhibition-in-malviya-bhawan-in-bhu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 10:57 PM IST
महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय की जयंती पर बीएचयू में आयोजित पुष्प प्रदर्शनी के अंतिम दिन मंगलवार को भी प्रकृति प्रेमियों की जबरदस्त भीड़ रही। हजारों किस्म के रंग-बिरंगे फूलों की अनुपम छटा को निहारने के साथ इस पल को यादगार बनाने के लिए लोगों ने खूब सेल्फी ली और फोटो भी खिंचवाए। पुष्प प्रदर्शनी में बीएचयू की केंद्रीय पौधशाला की टीम पहले, कोचीन हाउस, बीएचयू दूसरे स्थान व डीरेका महाप्रबंधक की टीम तीसरे स्थान पर रही। आगे की स्लाइड्स देखें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a411be54f1c1b0e788b4e32","slug":"all-banks-will-give-door-service-to-customers-from-01-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4220534f1c1b502b8b6b75","slug":"rbi-guideline-for-valid-or-invalid-note","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e '\u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e', \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a4279984f1c1bb34a8b8894","slug":"the-country-needs-three-divorces-not-to-be-married","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a4278834f1c1b0d698c455c","slug":"21514305667-sonebhadra-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0913\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092b \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u0939\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a4279624f1c1b5c248b4c26","slug":"131514305890-sonebhadra-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!