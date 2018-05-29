शहर चुनें

CBSE 10th Result : जानें पूर्वांचल में किसने किया टॉप, यहां देखें टॉपरों की पूरी सूची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 29 May 2018 09:34 PM IST
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने 10वीं बोर्ड  के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए। मंगलवार को सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं का परिणाम निर्धारित समय से तीन घंटे पहले ही घोषित हो गया। वाराणसी का पासिंग प्रतिशत - 84.83 प्रतिशत रहा वहीं पूर्वांचल के 10 जिलों का पासिंग प्रतिशत भी इसी के करीब रहा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें सूची...
 
