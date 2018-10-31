शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Blast in house at bhadohi husband and wife injured see photos

भदोहीः जोरदार धमाके के साथ उड़ा मकान, पति-पत्नी मलबे में दबे, तस्वीरें बता रहीं भयावहता

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,भदोही, Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 01:33 PM IST
मकान का पहला तल
रात में पूरा परिवार आराम से सो रहा था लेकिन अचानक हुए एक धमाके के साथ ही उनकी नींद के साथ ही मकान भी उड़ गया। अब हर तरफ सिर्फ मलबा ही मलबा ही दिख रहा था। दंपति मलबे में दबे हुए थे वहीं बच्चों की चीख-पुकार सुनाई दे रही थी। घटना की जानकारी पर मौके पर पहुंचे लोगों ने जब वहां भयावहता देखी तो सबके रोंगटे खड़े हो गए। यह घटना यूपी के भदोही जिले की है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
blast news gas cylinder blast blast bhadohi news
मकान का पहला तल
bhadohi
धमाके से धराशायी मकान
bhadohi
bhadohi
bhadohi
bhadohi
