बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bd961edbdec2227656237ff","slug":"blast-in-house-at-bhadohi-husband-and-wife-injured-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भदोहीः जोरदार धमाके के साथ उड़ा मकान, पति-पत्नी मलबे में दबे, तस्वीरें बता रहीं भयावहता
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,भदोही, Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 01:33 PM IST
रात में पूरा परिवार आराम से सो रहा था लेकिन अचानक हुए एक धमाके के साथ ही उनकी नींद के साथ ही मकान भी उड़ गया। अब हर तरफ सिर्फ मलबा ही मलबा ही दिख रहा था। दंपति मलबे में दबे हुए थे वहीं बच्चों की चीख-पुकार सुनाई दे रही थी। घटना की जानकारी पर मौके पर पहुंचे लोगों ने जब वहां भयावहता देखी तो सबके रोंगटे खड़े हो गए। यह घटना यूपी के भदोही जिले की है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bd961edbdec2227656237ff","slug":"blast-in-house-at-bhadohi-husband-and-wife-injured-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd961edbdec2227656237ff","slug":"blast-in-house-at-bhadohi-husband-and-wife-injured-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd961edbdec2227656237ff","slug":"blast-in-house-at-bhadohi-husband-and-wife-injured-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd961edbdec2227656237ff","slug":"blast-in-house-at-bhadohi-husband-and-wife-injured-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd961edbdec2227656237ff","slug":"blast-in-house-at-bhadohi-husband-and-wife-injured-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd961edbdec2227656237ff","slug":"blast-in-house-at-bhadohi-husband-and-wife-injured-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd961edbdec2227656237ff","slug":"blast-in-house-at-bhadohi-husband-and-wife-injured-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.