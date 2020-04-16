शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pratapgarh ›   Pratapgarh: Report of six deposited corona victims came negative

प्रतापगढ़: कोरोना पीड़ित छह जमातियों की रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Thu, 16 Apr 2020 11:24 PM IST
lockdown in pratapgarh
1 of 5
lockdown in pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
जिले के लोगों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। तब्लीगी जमात से जुड़े छह कोरोना संक्रमित लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। दूसरी जांच में भी सभी की जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रहने पर जिला कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त हो सकता है। संक्रमित लोग नरसिंहगढ़ व डेरवा सबलगढ़ में मिले थे। जिसके बाद संक्रमित इलाकों में आंशिक कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है।
 
lockdown in pratapgarh
lockdown in pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
sanitization in pratapgarh
sanitization in pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
sanitization in pratapgarh
sanitization in pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
thermal screening in pratapgarh
thermal screening in pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
lockdown in pratapgarh
lockdown in pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
