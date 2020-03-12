शहर चुनें

Flour mill operator shot dead

आटा चक्की संचालक की गोली मारकर हत्या, घर के करीब मिली लाश, परिजनों ने शव हाईवे पर रखकर लगाया जाम

अमर उजाना ब्यूरा, न्यूज डेस्क, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 12:43 AM IST
लालगंज में आटा चक्की संचालक का शव सड़क पर रखकर जाम लगाने के दौरान जुटी भीड़।
1 of 5
लालगंज में आटा चक्की संचालक का शव सड़क पर रखकर जाम लगाने के दौरान जुटी भीड़। - फोटो : pratapgarh
होली के त्योहार पर आटाचक्की बंदकर घर जा रहे संचालक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। गांव के प्राइमरी स्कूल के करीब उसका रक्तरंजित शव मिला। घटना की जानकारी होने पर परिवार के साथ ही गांव के लोग भड़क उठे।

आक्रोशित लोगों ने शव हाईवे पर इंदिरा चौराहे के पास रखकर जाम लगा दिया। लोग डीएम-एसपी को मौके पर बुलाने की मांग पर अड़े थे। दो घंटे बाद एएसपी पश्चिमी ने लोगों को मांगें पूरी होने का भरोसा देकर शांत कराया। तब जाकर ग्रामीण शव अंतिम संस्कार के लिए ले गए। 

 
