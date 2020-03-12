आटा चक्की संचालक की गोली मारकर हत्या, घर के करीब मिली लाश, परिजनों ने शव हाईवे पर रखकर लगाया जाम

{"_id":"5e69386a8ebc3ef40373245a","slug":"flour-mill-operator-shot-dead","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091f\u093e \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लालगंज में आटा चक्की संचालक का शव सड़क पर रखकर जाम लगाने के दौरान जुटी भीड़।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
लालगंज में आटा चक्की संचालक का शव सड़क पर रखकर बैठे बिलखते परिजन।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
लालगंज में आटा चक्की संचालक का शव सड़क पर रखकर जाम लगाये परिजनों को समझाते एएसपी पश्चिमी।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
लालगंज में आटा चक्की संचालक की हत्या के विरोध में बंद दुकानें।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
मृतक नन्दलाल मौर्या। फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : pratapgarh