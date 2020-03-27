यूपी: पुलिस ने बांटे बिस्किट तो फफक कर रो पड़ा भूखा यात्री, प्रयागराज में गरीबों के लिए अधिकारियों ने बनाया खाना

{"_id":"5e7db5868ebc3e76943d62ef","slug":"up-police-helps-needy-poor-and-travellers-with-food-and-eatables-during-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f \u0924\u094b \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0916\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गरीबों के लिए खाना बनाती पुलिस
- फोटो : ani
गरीबों के लिए खाना बनाती पुलिस
- फोटो : ani
खाना बांटती पुलिस
- फोटो : ani
बिस्किट का पैकेट देखकर रो पड़ा युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खाना खाकर खुश हुए लोग
- फोटो : ani