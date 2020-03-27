शहर चुनें

यूपी: पुलिस ने बांटे बिस्किट तो फफक कर रो पड़ा भूखा यात्री, प्रयागराज में गरीबों के लिए अधिकारियों ने बनाया खाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 01:55 PM IST
गरीबों के लिए खाना बनाती पुलिस
गरीबों के लिए खाना बनाती पुलिस - फोटो : ani
लॉकडाउन के दौरान समाज के एक वर्ग के लिए जहां यह घर में रहकर आराम करने का समय है, वहीं दूसरी ओर ऐसे भी लोग हैं जिनके लिए यह विकट परिस्थिति है। किसी तरह दो वक्त की रोटी का जुगाड़ कर के पेट पालने वालों के सामने बड़ी समस्या आन पड़ी है। ऐसे में उन्हें शासन प्रशासन से ही मदद की उम्मीद है, जो ऐसे समय में उनके साथ खड़ी है।

 
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: दिन में अनुष्ठान, रात को बला टालने के लिए छतों से अजान

27 मार्च 2020

गरीबों के लिए खाना बनाती पुलिस
गरीबों के लिए खाना बनाती पुलिस - फोटो : ani
गरीबों के लिए खाना बनाती पुलिस
गरीबों के लिए खाना बनाती पुलिस - फोटो : ani
खाना बांटती पुलिस
खाना बांटती पुलिस - फोटो : ani
बिस्किट का पैकेट देखकर रो पड़ा युवक
बिस्किट का पैकेट देखकर रो पड़ा युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खाना खाकर खुश हुए लोग
खाना खाकर खुश हुए लोग - फोटो : ani
