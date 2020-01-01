शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Triple Murder accused was burning Bhajan singer son dead body in car when New year celebration

देश में था नए साल का जश्न, हत्यारोपी कार सहित जला रहा था मासूम का शव, चार हत्याओं की खौफनाक कहानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 05:48 PM IST
bhajan singer murder
1 of 7
bhajan singer murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली के पंजाबी कॉलोनी में भजन गायक अजय पाठक के शिष्य और शार्गिद ने ही अपने गुरु अजय और उनकी पत्नी और दो बच्चों की बेरहमी से हत्या कर मौत की नींद सुला दिया। दस साल के मासूम के शव को गुरु की कार में डालकर पानीपत ले गया।

आधी रात को जब पूरा देश नए साल के जश्न में डूबा था तब आरोपी कार समेत मासूम के शव को जलता हुआ देख रहा था। जहां से पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आगे जानें आखिर कैसे एक के बाद एक परिवार के चार लोगों को सिरफिरे शिष्य ने उतार दिया मौत के घाट: -
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
murder in shamli triple murders murder cases murder case triple murder case
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Gorakhpur weather Broke 40 year record in 2019
Gorakhpur

ठंड का कहर: 40 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ विदा हुआ 2019, देखें तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2020

new year gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

नए साल के जश्न में डूबा पूरा शहर, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे हुई मस्ती

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
BJP MP Ravi kishan father dies in varanasi side story
Gorakhpur

जब रवि किशन से उनके पिता डेयरी का करवाना चाहते थे बिजनेस, मां ने ऐसे की थी मदद

1 जनवरी 2020

BJP MP Ravi Kishan cremated his father in Varanasi
Gorakhpur

पिता को अंतिम बिदाई देते समय फूट-फूट रोये रवि किशन, बोले- खत्म हो गई मेरी दुनिया

1 जनवरी 2020

New year 2020 will be special for Gorakhpur residents 20 gifts will be available
Gorakhpur

साल 2020 गोरखपुर वासियों के लिए होगा खास, मिलेंगी ये 20 सौगातें

1 जनवरी 2020

गंगा में बोटिंग का आनंद लेते लोग
Varanasi

जोश, उमंग नवोत्साह से नव वर्ष का स्वागत, घाटों और मंदिरों में उमड़ी भीड़

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नए साल पर जश्न मनाते लोग।
Lucknow

डीजे की धुन पर जमकर थिरके लोग, नाचते गाते किया नए साल का स्वागत, देखें- खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2020

बांके बिहारी मंदिर पर उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़
Agra

नववर्ष के पहले दिन आराध्य के दर्शन को पहुंचे भक्त, बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में उमड़ी आस्था

1 जनवरी 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
bhajan singer murder
Meerut

ट्रिपल मर्डर में बड़ा खुलासा, लेन-देन और बेइज्जती का बदला लेने को शिष्य ने रची थी खौफनाक साजिश

1 जनवरी 2020

होटल में जमकर थिरके कदम
Agra

नए साल के जश्न में जमकर झूमी ताजनगरी, कुछ इस अंदाज में किया स्वागत, देखिए तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2020

happy new year 2020: first day people visit in temple and tourist place
Dehradun

किसी ने मंदिर में टेका माथा तो कोई घूमने निकला, देहरादून में लोगों ने ऐसे किया नए साल का स्वागत

1 जनवरी 2020

नए साल का कश्मीर में जश्न
Jammu

नए साल पर सफेद चादर से ढकी कश्मीर घाटी में सैलानियों ने कुछ इस तरह मनाया जश्न, देखें तस्वीरें...

1 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

शामली मर्डर: पूरे परिवार का खात्मा करने वाला हत्यारोपी हिमांशु गिरफ्तार, अब तक हुए ये खुलासे 

1 जनवरी 2020

recruitment in HPU shimla 305 posts of associate professor and assistant professor
Himachal Pradesh

एचपीयू में 305 पदों पर शिक्षकों की भर्ती, करें ऑनलाइन आवेदन

1 जनवरी 2020

general bipin rawat became first CDS of india, ancestral village celebration in photos
Dehradun

देश के पहले सीडीएस बने जनरल बिपिन रावत, पैतृक गांव में कुछ ऐसे मनाया जश्न, तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2020

photography
Baghpat

नववर्ष का नया सूरज: साल के पहले दिन देखें ये शानदार तस्वीरें, जिनमें छिपे हैं जीवन के कई संदेश

1 जनवरी 2020

नए साल का जश्न मनाते लोग
Chandigarh

New Year 2020: चंडीगढ़ में ढोल नगाड़ों की थाप पर मना नए साल का जश्न, तस्वीरों में देखिए

1 जनवरी 2020

व्यापारियों ने बाजार बंद कर दिया
Agra

दुकान में घुसकर नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने लूटा व्यापारी, हलवा खाकर बाजार में फायरिंग कर भागे

1 जनवरी 2020

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat connection with St Edwards School Shimla
Himachal Pradesh

देश के पहले सीडीएस का शिमला के इस स्कूल से है गहरा नाता, बीते वर्ष भी आए थे यहां

1 जनवरी 2020

स्वर्ण मंदिर में हरसिमरत बादल, सुखबीर बादल
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: 2020 की पहली सुबह स्वर्ण मंदिर में पति संग हाथ जोड़े, सिर झुकाए दिखीं हरसिमरत बादल

1 जनवरी 2020

गलन भरी ठंड
Lucknow

नए वर्ष की पहली सुबह खिली धूप ने लोगों को दी राहत, एक दिन पहले जमाव बिंदु के करीब था पारा

1 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

नए साल का तोहफा: युवाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, यूपी में बंपर सरकारी नौकरियां

1 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
bhajan singer murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bhajan singer murder
bhajan singer murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गायक अजय पाठक व बेटे का फोटो
गायक अजय पाठक व बेटे का फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गायक अजय पाठक और पत्नी का फाइल फोटो
गायक अजय पाठक और पत्नी का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गायक व पत्नी और बेटी की हत्या
गायक व पत्नी और बेटी की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के जमा हुई भीड़
घटना के जमा हुई भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची
घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

ट्रेन टिकट के बढ़े दाम तो यात्री हुए परेशान, कहा- पहले सुविधा तो बेहतर कीजिए

नये साल पर भारतीय रेलवे ने किराए में बढ़ोतरी कर लोगों को तगड़ा झटका दिया है। रेलवे ने 4 पैसे प्रति किलोमीटर तक यात्री किराए में बढ़ोतरी की है। देखिए क्या कहा रेल यात्रियों ने।

1 जनवरी 2020

सिलिंडर 1:12

नए साल में महंगा हुआ खाना बनाना, रसोई गैस के दाम में 19 रुपये का इजाफा

1 जनवरी 2020

इसरो 1:01

चंद्रयान-3, गगनयान सहित इसरो चीफ के सिवन ने बताई 2020 की पूरी योजना

1 जनवरी 2020

अर्पिता 1:13

सलमान की बहन अर्पिता को मिली अस्पताल से छुट्टी, बेटी आयत संग दिखी फैमिली बॉन्डिंग

1 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:02

विद्या बालन ने मुंबई में परिवार के साथ मनाया नए साल और जन्मदिन का जश्न

1 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited