Muslim families have supported the Janata curfew in Shamli of Uttar Pradesh

कोरोना से जंग: मुस्लिम परिवारों ने ताली बजाकर किया जनता कर्फ्यू का समर्थन, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Mon, 23 Mar 2020 12:28 AM IST
ताली बजाती मुस्लिम महिलाएं
1 of 6
ताली बजाती मुस्लिम महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली जनपद में रविवार को जनता कर्फ्यू के बीच शाम पांच बजे गली मोहल्लों में घंटे, शंख व तालियां बजाकर कोरोना वायरस के साथ लड़ाई में अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल कर जिम्मेदारी का निर्वाह करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों का सम्मान किया।
ताली बजाती मुस्लिम महिलाएं
ताली बजाती मुस्लिम महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताली बजाती महिलाएं व बच्चे
ताली बजाती महिलाएं व बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताली बजाती महिलाएं
ताली बजाती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताली बजाते बच्चे व महिलाएं
ताली बजाते बच्चे व महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सभी ने अपने -अपने तरीके से दिया कोरोना से लड़ने का संदेश
सभी ने अपने -अपने तरीके से दिया कोरोना से लड़ने का संदेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाली बजाते लोग
थाली बजाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
