Merry Christmas: रंगीन रोशनी में नहाए चर्च, गूंजे कैरल, पश्चिमी यूपी में ऐसी दिखी क्रिसमस की रौनक

{"_id":"5fe58d6d8ebc3e3bb4242d67","slug":"merry-christmas-churchfiled-up-with-colorful-light-s-and-carol-christmas-celebration-in-western-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Merry Christmas: \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u093e\u090f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a, \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0930\u0932, \u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सरधना चर्च
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Merry Christmas, क्रिसमस, सरधना चर्च
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चर्च में की गई सजावट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर में सजाया गया चर्च
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर में सजाया गया चर्च
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चर्च में की गई सजावट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चर्च में प्रार्थना करते पादरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चर्च में कैरल गाते श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला