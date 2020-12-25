शहर चुनें
Merry Christmas: रंगीन रोशनी में नहाए चर्च, गूंजे कैरल, पश्चिमी यूपी में ऐसी दिखी क्रिसमस की रौनक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 01:09 PM IST
सरधना चर्च
सरधना चर्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश भर में क्रिसम का त्योहार धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है। क्रिसमस की पूर्व संध्या के बाद घड़ी में जैसे ही रात के 12 बजे पश्चिमी यूपी में सभी छोटी-बड़ी चर्चों में प्रभु यीशु के जन्म के गीत गूंजने लगे। इस दौरान चर्च रोशनी से जगमगा रहे थे। चर्च में बनाई गई यीशु के जन्म की झांकी सभी के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र बन रही हैं। आगे देखें वेस्ट यूपी में कहां कैसी है क्रिसमस की रौनक -
 
सरधना चर्च
सरधना चर्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Merry Christmas, क्रिसमस, सरधना चर्च
Merry Christmas, क्रिसमस, सरधना चर्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चर्च में की गई सजावट
चर्च में की गई सजावट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर में सजाया गया चर्च
सहारनपुर में सजाया गया चर्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर में सजाया गया चर्च
मुजफ्फरनगर में सजाया गया चर्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चर्च में की गई सजावट
चर्च में की गई सजावट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चर्च में प्रार्थना करते पादरी
चर्च में प्रार्थना करते पादरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चर्च में कैरल गाते श्रद्धालु
चर्च में कैरल गाते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
