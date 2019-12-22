यूपी: अफवाहों के बीच तनावपूर्ण शांति..., बाजारों में सन्नाटा, माहौल खराब करने वालों पर पैनी नजर

{"_id":"5dff060d8ebc3e87e021a29e","slug":"meerut-violence-tense-peace-amid-rumors-in-western-up-after","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f..., \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव करते उपद्रवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff060d8ebc3e87e021a29e","slug":"meerut-violence-tense-peace-amid-rumors-in-western-up-after","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f..., \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बवालियों ने फायरिंग की तो भागे पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff060d8ebc3e87e021a29e","slug":"meerut-violence-tense-peace-amid-rumors-in-western-up-after","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f..., \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस पर किया जमकर पथराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff060d8ebc3e87e021a29e","slug":"meerut-violence-tense-peace-amid-rumors-in-western-up-after","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f..., \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सहारनपुर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff060d8ebc3e87e021a29e","slug":"meerut-violence-tense-peace-amid-rumors-in-western-up-after","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f..., \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने फ्लैग मार्च किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला