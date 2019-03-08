बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मेरठ बवाल में उजड़ गए 200 परिवार, मुआवजे को लेकर उठे सवाल, तस्वीरें देख छलक उठेंगे आंसू
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 04:20 PM IST
मछेरान में बुधवार को हुई आगजनी के बाद जिलाधिकारी सहित तमाम अफसर दूसरे दिन माहौल को शांत बनाए रखने और भांपने में लगे रहे। वहीं, आग में हुई क्षति के मुआवजे को लेकर भी सवाल उठ रहा है। क्योंकि जिन घरों में आग लगी है, उन्हें अवैध निर्माण बताया जा रहा है और ऐसे में नियमानुसार मुआवजा नहीं मिल सकता है।
