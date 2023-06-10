Notifications

Meerut: A month ago shooters were fixed for killing lawyer Anjali during liquor party

महिला वकील हत्याकांड: शराब पार्टी में तय किए थे शूटर, वारदात के बाद दिल्ली भागे बदमाश, मास्टरमाइंड ने उगला सच

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Sat, 10 Jun 2023 02:44 PM IST
सार

एक महीने पहले शराब पार्टी के दौरान हत्या की प्लानिंग कर ली गई थी। यशपाल ने पूछा कि केस खुला तो जेल जाना पड़ेगा। इस पर मास्टरमाइंड सुरेश भाटी ने कहा कि अंजली की कोई पैरवी करने वाला नहीं है। अगर कुछ हुआ भी तो शूटर जेल जाएंगे।

Meerut: A month ago shooters were fixed for killing lawyer Anjali during liquor party
महिला वकील। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

मेरठ में अधिवक्ता डॉ. अंजली गर्ग की हत्या करने में आरोपियों ने कई कमजोरियों का फायदा उठाया। अधिवक्ता अंजली तलाकशुदा थीं और अकेली रहती थीं। परिवार ने भी बेदखल किया हुआ था। इन सब के अलावा कई लोगों से मुकदमेबाजी भी चल रही थी। 



बताया गया कि एक महीने पहले शराब पार्टी के दौरान हत्या की प्लानिंग कर ली गई। यशपाल ने पूछा कि केस खुला तो जेल जाना पड़ेगा। इस पर मास्टरमाइंड सुरेश भाटी ने कहा कि अंजली की कोई पैरवी करने वाला नहीं है। अगर कुछ हुआ भी तो शूटर जेल जाएंगे।

Meerut: A month ago shooters were fixed for killing lawyer Anjali during liquor party
आरोपी गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अकेली अंजली के दुश्मनों की संख्या बहुत हो गई थी। पूर्व पति नितिन गुप्ता, उसका पिता पवन गुप्ता। पवन गुप्ता रोज मकान के गेट पर लात मारता था। अंजली को इस बात का अंदेशा नहीं था कि इन दोनों के अलावा कोई और भी उसका कत्ल करा सकता है। यही वजह रही कि उसने 18 मई को जो पुलिस अधिकारियों से शिकायत की थी उसमें पवन गुप्ता पर आरोप लगाया था कि वो उसकी हत्या करा सकता है। लेकिन अंजली को पता नहीं था कि मकान खरीदने वाला सुरेश भाटी, यशपाल और तीसरा दुश्मन नीरज शर्मा एक साथ मिल जाएंगे। 

वहीं, इस पूरी साजिश को रचने का काम सुरेश भाटी ने किया। दो मई को भाटी ने शालू ब्रेकरी के मालिक यशपाल और नीरज से कहा कि ये ऐसे मकान से नहीं निकलेगी। इसको खत्म ही कराना पड़ेगा। एक साथ दो झंझट खत्म हो जाएंगे। डकैती वाले मुकदमे में भी राहत मिलेगी। भाटी ने नीरज से कहा कि एक लाख मैं दूंगा और एक लाख यशपाल देगा। तुम शूटरों का इंतजाम करो। नीरज ने हामी भर ली।

Meerut: A month ago shooters were fixed for killing lawyer Anjali during liquor party
दो स्कूटी बरामद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस पर यशपाल ने कहा कि मुझे इस मामले से दूर ही रखो। हत्या के बाद कहीं नाम आ गया तो जेल जाना पड़ जाएगा। इस पर भाटी ने कहा कि डरो मत। अंजली के दुश्मन बहुत हैं। उसके घर वालों ने बेदखल कर रखा है। ऐसे में कोई पैरवी नहीं करने आएगा। दो-चार दिन शोर मचेगा फिर सब शांत हो जाएगा। पहले मई में ही हत्या कराने की प्लानिंग थी, लेकिन बाद में नगर निगम चुनाव की वजह से जून में हत्या करने की प्लानिंग बनी।

शराब पीने के दौरान ही नीरज ने की शूटरों से बात
नीरज शर्मा शराब पीने का आदी है। अनुज और रोहित भी शराब पीते हैं। अनुज एक फैक्टरी में मजदूरी करता है। ऐसे में नीरज शर्मा ने दोनों को शराब पीने के लिए बुलाया और उसने कहा कि एक महिला की हत्या करनी है। किसी को पता नहीं चलेगा। दो लाख रुपये मिलेंगे। दोनों राजी हो गए।

Meerut: A month ago shooters were fixed for killing lawyer Anjali during liquor party
मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
29 मई को खरीदा नया सिम
नीरज शर्मा ने 29 मई को एक नया सिम खरीदा। उसके पास तीन मोबाइल थे। दो मोबाइल उसने बंद कर लिए। एक मोबाइल चालू रखा, उसे बेटे को दे दिया, ताकि लोकेशन घर की आए। इसके बाद उसने नए सिम से ही सुरेश भाटी, यशपाल और अनुज व रोहित से बात की।

पांच दिन पहले की थी रेकी
हत्या से पांच दिन पहले सुबह को रेकी करने के लिए तीनों साथ आए। नीरज शर्मा दूर खड़ा हो गया कि क्योंकि अंजली उसे पहचानती थी। अनुज और रोहित ने देख लिया कि अंजली कितने बजे घर से निकलती है, डेयरी से दूध लेकर घर जाती है। इस समय आसपास का माहौल क्या रहता है, ये सब उन्होंने भांप लिया।

Meerut: A month ago shooters were fixed for killing lawyer Anjali during liquor party
मुठभेड़ में शूटर गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या के बाद भाग गए थे दिल्ली
हत्या से एक दिन पहले दोनों शूटरों को नीरज ने रात को अपने प्रताप विहार वाले फ्लैट पर रुकवाया। दोनों को 10 हजार रुपये एडवांस दिए। इससे पहले नीरज को भाटी 50 हजार रुपये दे चुका था। डेढ़ लाख रुपये हत्या के बाद देने तय हुए थे। सुबह को दोनों साढ़े पांच बजे फ्लैट से निकल गए। न्यू मेवला कॉलोनी पहुंचकर वे खड़े हो गए। अंजली डेयरी से दूध लेने के बाद वापस घर के लिए निकली तो अनुज स्कूटी पर बैठा रहा और रोहित ने जाकर गोली मार दी। वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद दोनों वापस फ्लैट पर पहुंचे। यहां से फिर नीरज शर्मा दोनों को लेकर दिल्ली निकल गया।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

