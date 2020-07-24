शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Friendship on Facebook then cheating in Love jihad, more than twenty cases have come up in two months

फेसबुक पर दोस्ती और फिर लव जिहाद में धोखा, ढाई माह में 20 से ज्यादा मामले आ चुके सामने

मनु चौधरी, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 02:00 AM IST
love jihad
love jihad - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मेरठ के परतापुर में मां-बेटी की हत्या का मामला नया नहीं है। फेसबुक पर दोस्ती और लव जिहाद में धोखा मिलने के ढाई साल में 20 से अधिक मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। 
प्रमुख मामले: 
 
murder in meerut crime love jihad love jihad cases love jihad in meerut

love jihad
love jihad - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आरोपी शाकिब गिरफ्तार
आरोपी शाकिब गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी वसीम गिरफ्तार
आरोपी वसीम गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ पुलिस
मेरठ पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ पुलिस
मेरठ पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
