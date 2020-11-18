पाबंदी के बावजूद नहीं छोड़ा पेशा, चार पीढ़ी से पटाखे बनाता आ रहा था परिवार, आखिरकार जान गवां बैठा निसार

{"_id":"5fb42b858ebc3e9b7b6a7ca4","slug":"blast-in-meerut-family-had-been-making-firecrackers-for-four-generations-nisar-finally-lost-his-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u095c\u093e \u092a\u0947\u0936\u093e, \u091a\u093e\u0930\u00a0\u092a\u0940\u095d\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मलबे में दबे लोगों की तलाश करते ग्रामीण
- फोटो : amar ujala
explosion
- फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट के बाद मकान का हाल
- फोटो : amar ujala
मलबे से घायलों को निकालती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
explosion
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची आईजी रेंज
- फोटो : amar ujala