पाबंदी के बावजूद नहीं छोड़ा पेशा, चार पीढ़ी से पटाखे बनाता आ रहा था परिवार, आखिरकार जान गवां बैठा निसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 01:29 AM IST
मलबे में दबे लोगों की तलाश करते ग्रामीण
मलबे में दबे लोगों की तलाश करते ग्रामीण - फोटो : amar ujala
मेरठ के रसूलपुर गांव निवासी निसार ने पाबंदी के बाद भी पटाखे बनाने का पेशा नहीं छोड़ा। मंगलवार रात घर में हुए भीषण विस्फोट में निसार और उसके बेटे की जान चली गई। पुलिस की जांच पड़ताल में सामने आया है कि यह परिवार चार पीढ़ियों से पटाखे बनाने का काम करता रहा था।

 
