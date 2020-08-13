शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   bjp leader sanjay khokhar murder case son Manish Khokhar says Police should know real reason behind murder

संजय खोखर हत्याकांड: हत्या की असली वजह क्या है, कौन-कौन इसमें शामिल, बेटा बोला-सबके नाम सामने आएं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बागपत, Updated Thu, 13 Aug 2020 08:58 AM IST
bjp leader murder
1 of 6
bjp leader murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष संजय खोखर की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने दो नामजद अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वारदात की वजह रंजिश बताई गई है। मास्टर माइंड नितिन धनकड़ समेत तीन आरोपियों की तलाश में पुलिस जुटी है। वहीं, पीड़ित परिवार ने सीबीआई जांच की मांग की है।
 
baghpat murder bjp leader murder in baghpat sanjay khokhar murder

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

bjp leader murder
bjp leader murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा नेता की हत्या
भाजपा नेता की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर भीड़
मौके पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
