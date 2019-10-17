शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Wife became obstructionist in illegal relation, husband in news channel conspired to kill

दिव्या हत्याकांड: अवैध संबंध में बाधक बनी पत्नी तो न्यूज चैनल में एकंर पति ने रची हत्या की साजिश

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 08:42 PM IST
मृतका दिव्या का फाइल फोटो 
1 of 6
मृतका दिव्या का फाइल फोटो  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा में दिव्या मिश्रा की हत्या में पुलिस ने उसी के पति अजितेश मिश्रा को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस का दावा है कि महिला मित्र से अवैध संबंध के चलते दोस्त अखिल के हाथों दिव्या की हत्या करवाई है। पुलिस ने अखिल और उस महिला मित्र को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के कटरा बलसिंह मोहल्ला में गत सोमवार को रिटायर्ड प्रधानाचार्य प्रमोद मिश्रा की पुत्र वधू दिव्या मिश्रा की घर के अंदर सिर पर प्रहार करके हत्या कर दी गई थी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
brutal murder kanpur news kanpur up news etawah news murder of a woman crime news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा जाम
Agra

सैनिक को शहीद का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगाया जाम, पुलिस ने भांजी लाठियां

17 अक्टूबर 2019

छत से सांड़ को उतारते लोग
Agra

तस्वीरें: बाजार में मकान की छत पर चढ़ गया सांड़, फिर जो हुआ, उसे देख सहम गए लोग

17 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
कुल्लू की गड़सा घाटी में ओलावृष्टि व चोटियों पर बर्फबारी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: रोहतांग में बर्फबारी, कुल्लू और मंडी में ओलावृष्टि से फसलों को नुकसान, देखें तस्वीरें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

उड़ी सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान का सीजफायर उल्लंघन
Jammu

पाक की इस हरकत से सीमा से सटे गांव में रहने वाले लोग बोले, काम गया, पढ़ाई छूट गई अब जाएं तो जाएं कहां

17 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
पानी की टंकियां
Meerut

अफसरों की अनदेखी पर अमर उजाला की पड़ताल, कभी भी जा सकती है किसी की जान, सबूत है ये तस्वीरें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सीएसए किसान मेला
Kanpur

घर में उगाएं हरी सब्जियां, लें राहत की सांस, कीटनाशकों से बचने के लिए बनाएं गृह वाटिका

17 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सुरीर गांव की महिलाएं जो नहीं रखती करवाचौथ का व्रत
Agra

यूपी के इस गांव में ऐसा 'खौफ', करवा चौथ पर व्रत तो दूर, इस दिन श्रृंगार तक नहीं करती हैं महिलाएं

17 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस से कुछ इस तरह अलग होगी लद्दाख पुलिस, वर्दी सहित ये होेंगी खास बातें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊ: आटा-दाल से लेकर सब्जियों तक के बढ़े दाम, यहां देखें- रेट

17 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ
Lucknow

ये मुस्लिम महिलाएं करवाचौथ पर शौहर के लिए रखती हैं रोजा, चांद का दीदार कर पढ़ती हैं नमाज

17 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
करवा चौथ
Lucknow

पहले करवाचौथ पर इनका उत्साह देखते ही बनता है, कहती हैं सजना है मुझे दुल्हन की तरह

17 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ पर खरीदारी करती महिला, हार व करवा
Lucknow

लखनऊः 60 लाख का बिका कुंदन सेट, सबसे महंगे करवे की ये रही कीमत

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Karva Chauth 2019 puja Vidhi and Married Women Do These Things for Husband long life
Dehradun

करवाचौथ 2019: चंद्रदर्शन और अर्घ्य देते वक्त इन बातों का रखें ध्यान, ऐसे पूजा कर पाएं अखंड सौभाग्य

17 अक्टूबर 2019

नई एंबुलेंस गाड़ियां ताले में
Agra

एसएन में 'बेडियों' में जकड़ी नई एंबुलेंस, 'खटारा' गाड़ियों से ले जा रहे मरीज

17 अक्टूबर 2019

After Badrinath Kedarnath Rajinikanth has now walked towards this cave
Almora

भगवान बदरी-केदार के दर्शनों के बाद अब इस गुफा की ओर पैदल चल दिए रजनीकांत

17 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ
Lucknow

करवा चौथ: सीमा पर तैनात जवानों की इन पत्नियों को सलाम, बोलीं- देश पहले बाकी सब उसके बाद

17 अक्टूबर 2019

crackers
Meerut

यूपी: 40 लाख के अवैध पटाखों का जखीरा बरामद, पांच साल से बारूद के ढेर पर था गांव

17 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ
Chandigarh

चार पति, जो 'करवा चौथ' पर पत्नियों के लिए करते हैं यह काम, देखकर आप कहेंगे- हां, यही प्यार है

17 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मतक तस्वीर
Lucknow

करवा चौथः 8:05 बजे होगा चंद्रोदय, इस समय अर्घ्य देना और व्रत का पारण करना रहेगा उत्तम

17 अक्टूबर 2019

शहर के एक वार्ड में फैला पड़ा कूड़ा
Agra

पहले ही दिन 'दम तोड़' गई निगम की योजना, कूड़ा उठने के बाद नहीं पहुंचा लोगों तक संदेश

17 अक्टूबर 2019

बीएचयू में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह।
Varanasi

बीएचयू में शाह बोले- वीर सावरकर न होते तो 1857 की क्रांति इतिहास नहीं बन पाती

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सिकंदरा पुलिसचौकी
Agra

सावधान! पुलिस के 'भरोसे' न रहें, रात में 'आपकी सुरक्षा' का यह है हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतका दिव्या का फाइल फोटो 
मृतका दिव्या का फाइल फोटो  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिला अस्पताल में बैठे मृतका का भाई सचिन कुमार व नानी 
जिला अस्पताल में बैठे मृतका का भाई सचिन कुमार व नानी  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जानकारी देते मृतका के ससुर प्रमोद कुमार 
जानकारी देते मृतका के ससुर प्रमोद कुमार  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्त व्यस्त पड़ा दिव्या का कमरा 
अस्त व्यस्त पड़ा दिव्या का कमरा  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की हत्या
न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अमर उजाला शब्द सम्मान-2019 : ज्ञानरंजन और भालचंद्र नेमाडे को आकाशदीप सम्मान

अपने लेखन-जीवन के समग्र अवदान के लिए इस वर्ष अमर उजाला का सर्वोच्च शब्द सम्मान 'आकाशदीप'- हिंदी में प्रख्यात कथाकार व संपादक ज्ञानरंजन और हिंदीतर भाषाओं में मराठी के विख्यात कवि-उपन्यासकार भालचंद्र नेमाडे को दिया जाएगा। 

17 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:25

अपनी इस नई हीरोईन संग दीवाली पार्टी में नजर आए सलमान खान, दबंग 3 में नजर आएगी जोड़ी

17 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:35

370 लेकर कांग्रेस के आरोपों पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा- कश्मीर जाना चाहते हैं तो मैं करता हूं व्यवस्था

17 अक्टूबर 2019

केजरीवाल 4:33

सीएम केजरीवाल का ऑड-ईवन पर ऐलान,बताया दिल्ली में ऑड-ईवन किन पर होगा लागू और किन्हें मिलेगी राहत

17 अक्टूबर 2019

मलयेशिया 1:13

मलयेशिया कश्मीर पर भारत से तनाव के बाद पड़ा नरम

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited