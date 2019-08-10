शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   When Phoolan Devi reached Akhilesh Dimple marriage

अखिलेश और डिंपल की शादी में 'बैंडिट क्वीन' की तस्वीर, ब्रिटेन के लेखक ने किए थे कई और बड़े खुलासे

शिखा पाण्डेय, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 02:20 PM IST
अखिलेश और डिंपल की शादी में 'बैंडिट क्वीन' की तस्वीर
1 of 5
अखिलेश और डिंपल की शादी में 'बैंडिट क्वीन' की तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ऐसे तो फूलन देवी की जिंदगी से जुड़ी बहुत सी कहानियां है। आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं अखिलेश-डिंपल की शादी का किस्सा जब फूलन देवी भी वहां पहुंची थीं। 24 नवंबर 1999 को अखिलेश यादव और डिंपल की शादी में बैंडिट क्वीन के नाम से मशहूर फूलन देवी भी पहुंची थीं। फूलन को शादी में देखकर सभी हैरान थे। हालांकि उन्हें शादी में आने का न्यौता भेजा गया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
akhilesh yadav marriage phoolan devi phoolan devi film bandit queen akhilesh and dimple dimple dimple yadav akhilesha yadav akhilesh yadav news dimple yadav image samajwadi party dimple yadav love story akhilesh yadav love story अखिलेश यादव डिंपल यादव समाजवादी पार्टी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शनिवार को श्रीनगर के हालात
Jammu

अगर आप जानना चाहते हैं कश्मीर के आज के हालात, तो देखिए यह सात तस्वीरें

10 अगस्त 2019

फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की शिकार फूलन ने लिया था 'महाप्रण', ऐसे तय किया सड़क से संसद तक का सफर

10 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
TAMS

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
स्कूल बस का इंतजार करती छात्रा
Jammu

जम्मूः धारा 144 हटते ही सड़क पर लौटी रौनक, मम्मी-पापा संग घर से निकलीं बेटियां, देखिए तस्वीरें

10 अगस्त 2019

कुछ ऐसे हैं श्रीनगर के हालात
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद गूंजा...मोदी हैं तो मुमकिन है, जरा इनके मन की बात भी जानिए

10 अगस्त 2019

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Astrology

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
हाल-ए-जम्मू-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुछ ऐसे होते जा रहे हैं हालात, 10 तस्वीरों में देखिए क्या-क्या बदला

9 अगस्त 2019

श्रीनगर में कुछ ऐसे हैं हालात
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः लोग बोले- खुशी तो बहुत है लेकिन मनाने क्यों नहीं दे रहे, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-घाटी

10 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

कश्मीर के हालात
Jammu

आज कुछ ऐसे हैं कश्मीर के हालात, इन 10 तस्वीरों में अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं क्या दिक्कतें झेल रहे हैं लोग

9 अगस्त 2019

फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

पढ़िए उस 'बालिका वधू' की दर्दभरी कहानी, जिसका बूढ़ा पति हर दिन करता था दुष्कर्म

10 अगस्त 2019

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
TAMS

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
विज्ञापन
कश्मीर में महिला सुरक्षाकर्मी से हाथ मिलाता बच्चा
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद कुछ ऐसा है कश्मीर का हाल, तस्वीर देख पाक भी हो जाएगा हैरान

10 अगस्त 2019

कुछ ऐसे हैं घाटी के हालात
Jammu

कश्मीरः तेजी से बदल रही घाटी की हवा, हाई अलर्ट पर सेना, हकीकत बयां कर रही हैं यह पांच तस्वीरें

10 अगस्त 2019

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Astrology

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has undergone gastric surgery
Delhi NCR

किस बीमारी से जूझ रहे अरुण जेटली AIIMS में हुए भर्ती, PM मोदी को पत्र लिख बना रखी है दूरी

9 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आईआरसीटीसी कराएगा राजस्थान की सैर, पैकेज में मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं, बुकिंग के लिए यहां करें संपर्क

10 अगस्त 2019

मीडिया से बात करते कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

बाहुबली विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर पर अदालत ने तय किए दुष्कर्म के आरोप, ढह गया 25 सालों का साम्राज्य

10 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

त्योहार बाद काम पर लौटना होगा मुश्किल, ट्रेनों में लंबी वेटिंग और हवाई सफर में ढीली होगी जेब

10 अगस्त 2019

दिल्ली-लाहौर बस सेवा
Delhi NCR

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद समझौता एक्सप्रेस रुकी, दिल्ली-लाहौर बस सेवा जारी, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अगस्त 2019

महिला कांस्टेबल ने की हिस्ट्रीशीटर से शादी
Delhi NCR

आखिर कौन है हिस्ट्रीशीटर से शादी करने वाली कांस्टेबल, आईजी के आदेश पर शुरू हुई पड़ताल

9 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीरी सेब
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370: कश्मीर से पांच दिन में 2 हजार टन सेब की आपूर्ति रुकी, कुछ ऐसा है मंजर

10 अगस्त 2019

तिरंगा बाइक रैली
Meerut

रफ्तार ए आजादी: 'मां तुझे प्रणाम' के तहत तिरंगा बाइक रैली में युवाओं ने बढ़-चढ़कर लिया हिस्सा

10 अगस्त 2019

big decisions of himachal cabinet meeting held in shimla today
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने दी 1500 से अधिक पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, इनका मानदेय बढ़ाया, जानिए 25 बड़े निर्णय

8 अगस्त 2019

सुरेंद्र सिंह नागर भाजपा में शामिल
Delhi NCR

भाजपा में शामिल हुए पूर्व सपा सांसद सुरेंद्र नागर, निर्दलीय एमएलसी से राज्यसभा पहुंचने तक पूरा सफर

10 अगस्त 2019

बकरा
Delhi NCR

सज गया बकरा बाजारः ड्राइफ्रूट खाते हैं 11 लाख के ये सिंघम बकरे ... और चार लाख का है चांद

9 अगस्त 2019

वादियों में बनी फिल्में
Jammu

बॉलीवुड ने खूब बनाए नकली कश्मीर! अब ऐसा न होगा, जानिए वादियों में बनी इन असली फिल्मों के बारे में

9 अगस्त 2019

अखिलेश और डिंपल की शादी में 'बैंडिट क्वीन' की तस्वीर
अखिलेश और डिंपल की शादी में 'बैंडिट क्वीन' की तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर में नई व्यवस्था के बाद बदले हालात, चौकसी के बीच खुले स्कूल और दफ्तर

jammu kashmir नई व्यवस्था लागू हुए चार दिन हो गए। इस नई व्यवस्था के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में peace की तस्वीरें सामने आईं। जहां एक तरफ बच्चे अपने-अपने school तरफ जाते दिखे वहीं बड़े ही शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से जुमे की नमाज अता की गई।

10 अगस्त 2019

भाजपा 2:00

विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने कसी कमर, प्रकाश जावडे़कर समेत इन दिग्गजों को सौंपी कमान

10 अगस्त 2019

कांग्रेस 2:42

कांग्रेस को मिल सकता है नया अध्यक्ष, CWC की मीटिंग में हो सकता है फैसला

10 अगस्त 2019

भारत-पाकिस्तान 1:26

विदेश मंत्रालय की पाक को दो टूक, कहा- हमारे अंदरूनी मामलों में दखल देना बंद करे

9 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:56

छोटी सरदारनी के सेट पर देखिए किसकी हो रही सगाई

9 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited