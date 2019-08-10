अखिलेश और डिंपल की शादी में 'बैंडिट क्वीन' की तस्वीर, ब्रिटेन के लेखक ने किए थे कई और बड़े खुलासे

{"_id":"5d4e80278ebc3e6cfc5d8de3","slug":"when-phoolan-devi-reached-akhilesh-dimple-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश और डिंपल की शादी में 'बैंडिट क्वीन' की तस्वीर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d4e80278ebc3e6cfc5d8de3","slug":"when-phoolan-devi-reached-akhilesh-dimple-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e80278ebc3e6cfc5d8de3","slug":"when-phoolan-devi-reached-akhilesh-dimple-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e80278ebc3e6cfc5d8de3","slug":"when-phoolan-devi-reached-akhilesh-dimple-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e80278ebc3e6cfc5d8de3","slug":"when-phoolan-devi-reached-akhilesh-dimple-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला