शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey Kanpur Encounter News in Hindi: vikas used to invest its earnings in the business of others

Vikas dubey: अपनी कमाई को दूसरों के धंधे में लगाता था विकास, ये लोग कुछ ही वर्षों में बन गए करोड़पति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 02:33 AM IST
पुलिस ने विकास दुबे के गैंग का खात्मा कर दिया है
1 of 5
पुलिस ने विकास दुबे के गैंग का खात्मा कर दिया है - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विकास दुबे ने अपने 35 साल के आपराधिक जीवन में अरबों रुपये की संपत्ति बनाई। इनमें से 80 फीसदी संपत्तियां विकास दुबे या इसके परिवार के सदस्यों के नाम नहीं हैं। जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा, वसूली, हत्या की सुपारी, शराब, जुए और हथियार के धंधे से हुई कमाई को वह दूसरे के सफेद धंधे में निवेश करता था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE / NEET में अच्छी रैंकिंग के लिए आज ही जुड़ें Safalta.com के रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स से
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter today madhya pradesh police police personnel mahakaal temple kanpur police attack vikas dubey latest news kanpur encounter news गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

sawan 2020
Gorakhpur

Sawan 2020: सच्चे हृदय से करें भगवान शिव की पूजा, सावन में भूल कर भी न करें ये काम

12 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

Vikas dubey: संपत्ति पर संपत्ति बनाता गया, विकास के आर्थिक अपराध को रोकने और कालेधन को पकड़ने में नाकाम रही हर एजेंसी

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Vikas Encounter: पुलिस के गले की फांस न बन जाए विकास का एनकाउंटर, सरकार की साख बचाई पर न्याय व्यवस्था को भूली पुलिस

12 जुलाई 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे फाइल फोटे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: बैंक से सस्ती ब्याज दर पर उपलब्ध कराता था ऋण, कारोबारियों की सुरक्षा के एवज में विकास वसूलता था पैसा

12 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
SAWAN Special

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
father save me, seven year old simran dropdown in th gang nagar
Meerut

हादसा: पापा मुझे बचा लो....., कहते-कहते गंगनहर में डूब गई सात साल की सिमरन

12 जुलाई 2020

प्रतापगढ़ में लाॉकडाउन
Pratapgarh

आवागमन ठप, बंद रहे बाजार, दूध-सब्जी जैसे जरूरी सामानों की दुकानें भी नहीं खुलीं

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

भालू रंगीला
Agra

भालू संरक्षण केंद्र में ‘रंगीला’ की आजादी के दो साल पूरे, दो देशों के सहयोग से हुई थी 'वापसी'

12 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

LockDown In Prayagraj : बंदी ऐसी की सब्जी के लिए भी करनी पड़ी मशक्कत

11 जुलाई 2020

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
विज्ञापन
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Update: बारिश से सड़कें और गलियां लबालब, घरों में भी घुसा पानी, देखें तस्वीरें

11 जुलाई 2020

Vikas dubey encounter: Public remember dehradun Ranbir encounter done Before 11 years
Dehradun

11 साल पहले सुर्खियों में छाया था देहरादून में हुआ रणबीर एनकाउंटर, 22 गोलियों से छलनी हुआ था शरीर

11 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
SAWAN Special

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
JCB machine was Digging fire flames suddenly started coming out from ground
Dehradun

जेसीबी मशीन से हो रही थी खुदाई, अचानक जमीन से निकलने लगीं आग की लपटें, तस्वीरें

11 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News: लॉकडाउन से भी ज्यादा रही सख्ती, कंट्रोल रूम से रखी गई निगरानी, देखें तस्वीरें

11 जुलाई 2020

अखिलेश के साथ गुड्डन
Kanpur

मुंबई एटीएस ने विकास के दो साथी दबोचे, कानपुर एनकाउंटर के बाद से थे फरार, सामने आईं ये तस्वीरें

11 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Corona Updates : डिप्टी सीएम केशव और चायल विधायक के परिजनों समेत 19 मिले पॉजिटिव

11 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

Vikas Encounter: पूछताछ में विकास ने किया था बड़ा खुलासा, बड़े स्तर पर राजनीति में उतरने की मन में बना ली थी योजना

11 जुलाई 2020

सरगना अस्मिता
Agra

कौन है अस्मिता, जिसके बारे में सर्विलांस की मदद से जानकारी जुटा रही यूपी पुलिस

11 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Vikas Encounter: कहानी तो बिल्कुल फिल्मी है, कुख्यात अपराधी को बगैर हथकड़ी लगाए आखिर क्यों ला रही थी पुलिस

11 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

Vikas Encounter: विकास खत्म, अफसर-नेताओं का राज दफन, जिंदा रहता तो सत्तापक्ष-विपक्ष के कई नेताओं के चेहरों से उठता नकाब

11 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

एक और बड़ी वारदात को तैयार था विकास, असलहों की खरीदारी करना चाहता था, गुर्गों ने की थी डील

11 जुलाई 2020

अमर की शादी में ठुमके लगाता विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे ने अमर की शादी में जमकर लगाए थे ठुमके, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

11 जुलाई 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ और पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)।
Uttar Pradesh

पीएम मोदी ने सीएम योगी की कर दी तारीफ, इस मामले में ब्राजील से की थी उत्तर प्रदेश की तुलना

11 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: कौन है विकास दुबे का साथी गुड्डन त्रिवेदी जिसे मुंबई एटीएस ने किया है आज गिरफ्तार

11 जुलाई 2020

पुलिस ने विकास दुबे के गैंग का खात्मा कर दिया है
पुलिस ने विकास दुबे के गैंग का खात्मा कर दिया है - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाल ा
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited