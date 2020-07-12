Vikas dubey: अपनी कमाई को दूसरों के धंधे में लगाता था विकास, ये लोग कुछ ही वर्षों में बन गए करोड़पति

{"_id":"5f0a0b498ebc3e63cb7ee233","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-encounter-news-in-hindi-vikas-used-to-invest-its-earnings-in-the-business-of-others","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas dubey: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938, \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने विकास दुबे के गैंग का खात्मा कर दिया है
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f0a0b498ebc3e63cb7ee233","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-encounter-news-in-hindi-vikas-used-to-invest-its-earnings-in-the-business-of-others","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas dubey: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938, \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाल ा
{"_id":"5f0a0b498ebc3e63cb7ee233","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-encounter-news-in-hindi-vikas-used-to-invest-its-earnings-in-the-business-of-others","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas dubey: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938, \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0a0b498ebc3e63cb7ee233","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-encounter-news-in-hindi-vikas-used-to-invest-its-earnings-in-the-business-of-others","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas dubey: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938, \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0a0b498ebc3e63cb7ee233","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-encounter-news-in-hindi-vikas-used-to-invest-its-earnings-in-the-business-of-others","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas dubey: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938, \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला