Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey Kanpur Encounter Case: police arrested kilkil sachan

कौन है किलकिल जिसने विकास को सोशल मीडिया पर बताया शेर, बोला 'जनता नहीं पुलिस को मारा', गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 01:26 PM IST
विकास दुबे को शेर बताने वाला किलकिल सचान
विकास दुबे को शेर बताने वाला किलकिल सचान - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के चौबेपुर में हुई मुठभेड़ के बाद विकास दुबे के पक्ष में फेसबुक पर सरकार विरोधी व आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट डालकर उसे शेर, दिलेर बताने वाले  कोचिंग संचालक को काकादेव पुलिस ने शनिवार रात मुकदमा दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
 
AKTU: 2 अगस्त को होने वाली UPSEE परीक्षा स्थगित, जानिए अब कब होगी?
Recommended

Monsoon 2020 Rainfall in Uttarakhand: Flood comes into rOADS AND HOUSE, Three women Frown into Kosi river
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: नदी के तेज ऊफान में बही तीन महिलाएं, अलकनंदा में फंसा युवक, घरों में घुसा पानी, तस्वीरें...

5 जुलाई 2020

baba amarnath
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा से पहले होने वाली पूजा हुई संपन्न, यहां करें बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन

5 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: शव परीक्षण के दौरान क्रूरता के निशान देख डॉक्टर भी हैरान, माओवादियों की तरह की गई थी बर्बरता

5 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, दो दिन पहले विकास ने चौबेपुर एसओ के साथ की थी हाथापाई

5 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे पर एक लाख का इनाम, 59 घंटे बाद भी कोई सुराग नहीं, औरैया में मिली संदिग्ध कार से हड़कंप

5 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे और मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया साथी दयाशंकर
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास के साथी ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, बोला गांव के बाहर बगिया में हुई थी मीटिंग

5 जुलाई 2020

Related

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

रूस में पढ़ता है विकास का बेटा, लखनऊ में हैं पत्नी और दो बच्चे, छोटे भाई की बीवी दस साल से बिकरू प्रधान

5 जुलाई 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल के आसपास चमकने लगी दुकानें, स्मारक खुलने के साथ सैलानियों का इंतजार

5 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउटर: पढ़ें क्या है वो मामला, जिसमें विकास दुबे को पकड़ने पहुंची थी पुलिस, मारे गए आठ जवान

5 जुलाई 2020

पूर्व दर्जाप्राप्त राज्यमंत्री संतोष शुक्ला (फाइल फोटो) सीएम योगी एवं कुख्यात अपराधी विकास
Kanpur

योगी सुनेंगे संतोष शुक्ला हत्याकांड की कहानी, सीएम खुफिया तंत्र और पुलिस से जुटा रहे हैं पूरी जानकारी

5 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

kanpur encounter: एनकाउंटर के खौफ से सरेंडर करने की फिराक में कुख्यात विकास दुबे, सामने आए ये संकेत

5 जुलाई 2020

ग्रामीणों में विकास दुबे खौफ का दूसरा नाम है
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे की दहशत, ग्रामीण बोले साहब, हमे माफ करो, जिंदा बचा तो हमे मार डालेगा...

5 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: साजिश का खुलासा, सिपाही ने कटवाई थी बिजली, फिर चलीं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां

5 जुलाई 2020

रविवार सुबह दिल्ली में हुई बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर: आज दिनभर छाए रहेंगे बादल, अगले तीन-चार दिनों तक हो सकती है बारिश

5 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे के नौकर का खुलासा, दबिश से पहले आया था पुलिस का फोन

5 जुलाई 2020

घटना के बाद शिवराजपुर ब्लाक में पसरा सन्नाटा
Kanpur

आपराधिक अकड़, राजनैतिक पकड़ विकास दुबे के दबदबे का आधार, ब्लाक प्रमुख बनने की थी चाहत, आरक्षण बन रहा था बाधा

5 जुलाई 2020

सरला दुबे, विकास की मां
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे की मां बोलीं पहले नेताओं ने अपराध करवाए, अब बन गए जान के दुश्मन

5 जुलाई 2020

Baba Amarnath Yatra
Jammu

महासंयोग: इस बार बाबा अमरनाथ के शिवलिंग में दिख रही ये छवि, सदियों में कभी-कभार होता है ऐसा

5 जुलाई 2020

बदरीनाथ और यमुनोत्री हाईवे
Chamoli

मानसून आते ही बदरीनाथ और यमुनोत्री हाईवे बना 'डेंजर जोन', पहाड़ी से गिर रहे पत्थर, रास्ता बंद, तस्वीरें...

5 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे के घर में था एक आलीशान कमरा, बना था अत्याधुनिक स्नानघर, देखें तस्वीरें

5 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
Kanpur

देहात कोर्ट के सामने ही सजती थी विकास दुबे की कचहरी, मिलने वालों की लगती थी लाइन, मंत्रियों तक के आते थे फोन

5 जुलाई 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में गुरु पूर्णिमा।(file)
Gorakhpur

Guru Purnima 2020: गोरखनाथ मंदिर में गुरु पूर्णिमा पर नहीं होंगे सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम, जानिए क्या है वजह

5 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे को शेर बताने वाला किलकिल सचान
विकास दुबे को शेर बताने वाला किलकिल सचान - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास ने की है आठ पुलिसकर्मियाें की हत्या
विकास ने की है आठ पुलिसकर्मियाें की हत्या - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस है विकास की मुखबिर
पुलिस है विकास की मुखबिर - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू में शहीद हुए थे आठ पुलिस कर्मी
बिकरू में शहीद हुए थे आठ पुलिस कर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
