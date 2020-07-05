कौन है किलकिल जिसने विकास को सोशल मीडिया पर बताया शेर, बोला 'जनता नहीं पुलिस को मारा', गिरफ्तार

{"_id":"5f0186198ebc3ea1de1a27c7","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-encounter-case-police-arrested-kilkil-sachan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0947\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e '\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e', \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे को शेर बताने वाला किलकिल सचान
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास ने की है आठ पुलिसकर्मियाें की हत्या
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस है विकास की मुखबिर
- फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू में शहीद हुए थे आठ पुलिस कर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला