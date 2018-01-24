Download App
कश्मकश में उलझे ये दूल्हे राजा "बाजा बाजी की न बाजी"

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 11:44 AM IST
UP government and order of High Court in Marriage not being bands People bothered
1 of 6
शादी हो और ढोल - नगाड़े व बैंडबाजों की धुन पर बाराती व जनाती न थिरके तो शादी सूनी लगती है, लेकिन यूपी सरकार व हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद अब बारातें वाकई में सूनी लगने लगी हैं। अब सार्वजनिक  स्थान व निर्धारित समय के बाद अगर किसी ने शादी में बैंडबाजा बजाया तो संचालक को मंहगा पड़ सकता है। यूपी के औरेया जिले में शादी में बैंड बाजा न बजने से परेशान दूल्हे राजा थाना व तहसील परिसर के चक्कर काटने को मजबूर हैं। 







 
kashmak band baja marriage wedding

