कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: दो पुलिसकर्मी भी दोषी, अब काटेंगे सजा, मिला बड़ा सबक

{"_id":"5e5fb69a8ebc3ec7b70dd385","slug":"two-policemen-also-guilty-in-kuldeep-sengar-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0926\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940,\u00a0\u0905\u092c \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तत्कालीन माखी एसओ अशोक भदौरिया, इंचार्ज केपी सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सेंगर के सिविल लाइंस स्थित आवास पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में गश्त करते सीआरपीएफ जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में गश्त करती माखी थाना पुलिस की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सेंगर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला