शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   tollfree number for help in highway

हाईवे पर कोई समस्या है तो डायल करें NHAI का ये टोलफ्री नंबर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 01:54 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 3
यदि आप राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों (हाईवे) से गुजर रहे हैं और कोई सड़क हादसा हो जाता है तो तुरंत मदद के लिए मोबाइल नंबर डायल कर सकते हैं। भारतीय राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण (एनएचएआई) ने हाईवे आधारित टोलफ्री मोबाइल नंबर जारी कर दिए हैं। इन पर फोन करने पर तत्काल मदद मिलेगी।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
tollfree number kanpur news national highway road accident

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

TOLL TAX
Lucknow

हाईवे पर जेब ढीली करने को हो जाइए तैयार, आज रात से देना होगा बढ़ा हुआ टोल टैक्स

31 मार्च 2018

क्षतिग्रस्त निजी बस
Lucknow

सीतापुर रोड पर इस वजह से हुआ भीषण हादसा, बस में बैठी सवारियों के बीच मची चीख-पुकार

31 मार्च 2018

cm yogi in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

CM योगी की जनसभा में कहीं उतारे बच्चे के काले कपड़े तो कहीं महिलाओं को लौटाया वापस

31 मार्च 2018

lucknow weather
Lucknow

गर्मी से राहत के लिए करें अभी और इंतजार, फिर बदल सकता है मौसम का मिजाज

31 मार्च 2018

हनुमान जयंती विशेष
Kanpur

हनुमान जयंती 2018: इन 10 बातों को याद रखेंगे तो बरसेगी 'बजरंगबली की कृपा'

31 मार्च 2018

चंडीगढ़ में युवक की हत्या
Chandigarh

'वो मेरे जिगर का टुकड़ा था, बदमाशों ने उसकी हत्या कर दी...पापा को क्या जवाब दूंगी'

31 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

रेस्टोरेंट में सेक्स रैकेट
Panipat

रेस्टोरेंट में अय्याशी, पकड़ी गई लड़कियों ने बताया क्यों बेचती थी जिस्म, 5 बड़े खुलासे

31 मार्च 2018

हर्षा भोगले
Agra

IPL: MI के लिए हर्षा भोगले की प्लेइंग इलेवन में आगरा के दो प्लेयर, इन्हें चुनने की बताई ये वजह

31 मार्च 2018

राम रहीम के साथ हनीप्रीत
Chandigarh

गोलो मौसी ने उगले राम रहीम और हनीप्रीत के कई राज, कबूलनामा पढ़ेंगे तो यकीं न होगा

31 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

बॉलीवुड को पसंद आ रहा ये शहर, हो चुकी कई फिल्मों की शूटिंग 

31 मार्च 2018

भारतीय करेंसी
Chandigarh

नोटों और सिक्कों को लेकर सावधानी बरतें, ऐसी जानकारी आई सामने, टेंशन बढ़ जाएगी

31 मार्च 2018

tricolor
Delhi NCR

तिरंगे पर चप्पल रख खेला जुआ, वीडियो हुआ वायरल तो सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचे तीन आरोपी

31 मार्च 2018

पेनी चौधरी का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

'मैं दुल्हन बनाने की तैयारी में थी...'कफन ओढ़े बेटी को देख मां बोली ऐसी बात, रो दिए पिता

31 मार्च 2018

ताजमहल
Agra

कल से आपकी जिंदगी में बदल जाएगा बहुत कुछ, ये बदलाव सबसे ज्यादा करेगा प्रभावित

31 मार्च 2018

sbi
Delhi NCR

1 अप्रैल से बदल रहे हैं स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के ये 3 नियम, जिसे जानना है जरूरी

31 मार्च 2018

JOB C-DAC
Dehradun

PF अकाउंट का ऐसा फायदा पहले कभी सुना नहीं होगा, जानेंगे तो नहीं रहेगा नौकरी जाने का डर

30 मार्च 2018

आगरा फोर्ट रेलवे स्टेशन
Chandigarh

रेलवे ने किए बड़े बदलाव, ट्रेन में सफर करते हैं तो जरूर देखें, बड़े काम आएंगे

31 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

ये हैं वो 10 लक्षण जो बताते हैं 'मौत का समय नजदीक है'

31 मार्च 2018

big loss to property due to Storm at shimla rampur
Shimla

तस्वीरें: यहां आंधी-तूफान ने बरपाया कहर, उड़ीं छतें, पोल गिरे और बिजली हुई गुल

31 मार्च 2018

टिकट लेने के लिए मारामारी
Agra

चांदनी रात में ताजमहल के दीदार को बेताब दिखे पर्यटक, टिकट के लिए इस हद तक गुजर गए सैलानी

31 मार्च 2018

elevated road
Delhi NCR

राम राम जपना पराया काम अपना, सीएम योगी को ये ताने क्यों दे रहा सोशल मीडिया

31 मार्च 2018

budget 2018
Chandigarh

1 अप्रैल से बदलने वाला है बहुत कुछ, आज ही देख लीजिए, फायदे में रहेंगे आप

31 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.