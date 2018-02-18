बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8953704f1c1bc83b8b7823","slug":"strange-ten-kilos-of-radish","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: शायद इससे पहले इतनी बड़ी मूली न देखी होगी, वजन सुनकर दंग रह जाएंगे
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 03:53 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में बिल्हौर के नानामऊ गांव में एक किसान खेत में मूली तोड़ने के लिए गया। काफी मसक्कत के बाद जब मूली जमीन से निकली तो भी थोड़े समय के लिए दंग रह गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a8953704f1c1bc83b8b7823","slug":"strange-ten-kilos-of-radish","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8953704f1c1bc83b8b7823","slug":"strange-ten-kilos-of-radish","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8953704f1c1bc83b8b7823","slug":"strange-ten-kilos-of-radish","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8953704f1c1bc83b8b7823","slug":"strange-ten-kilos-of-radish","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.