सपा प्रत्याशी पूजा पाल ने कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा- खून बहा दूंगी, इन्हें लगा 17850 रुपये का चूना

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 31 Mar 2019 08:41 PM IST
पूजा पाल
पूजा पाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा-बसपा गठबंधन की प्रत्याशी घोषित होने के बाद पहली बार उन्नाव आईं पूजा पाल का जिले में कई जगह सपा-बसपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने स्वागत किया। उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से चुनाव में सहयोग मांगा। अखिल भारतीय पाल महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष रामसजीवन पाल व जिला महामंत्री के नेतृत्व में स्वागत हुआ। सोहरामऊ कस्बे में समाजवादी पार्टी के विधान सभा क्षेत्र अध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार रावत व जिला एससी/एसटी प्रकोष्ठ के उपाध्यक्ष मनोज वर्मा और नवाबगंज बाईपास पर गठबंधन समर्थक जय भीम की सेना ने स्वागत किया।
 
sp candidate sp candidate pooja pal lok sabha election lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 akhilesh yadav mayawati akhilesh mayawati
lok sabha chunav 2019
पूजा पाल
पूजा पाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
