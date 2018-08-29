शहर चुनें

सेकुलर मोर्चा के गठन से शिवपाल समर्थकों में खुशी, अब इस तरह से बढ़ सकती हैं 'सपा की मुश्किलें'

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 29 Aug 2018 09:05 PM IST
शिवपाल सिंह यादव
समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव के नई पार्टी के गठन के एलान ने प्रदेश की सियासत में हलचल पैदा कर दी। उनके अगले कदम से समाजवादी पार्टी की मुश्किलें बढ़ सकती है। क्योंकि शिवपाल का इटावा समेत आसपास के जिलों की सियासत में गहरा प्रभाव है। माना जा रहा है इसका शिवपाल के सपा से हटने का असर आगमी लोकसभा में देखने को मिलेगा।  
 
