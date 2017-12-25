बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS- अचानक जेसीबी धसी और जमीन से निकला ये 'कीमती शिवलिंग'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
Shivling found in excavation kanpur
{"_id":"5a4100594f1c1bcf6d8b617f","slug":"shivling-found-in-excavation-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS- \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u0947\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0927\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 '\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 07:49 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में खुदाई के दौरान अचानक जेसीबी धसने लगी। खट खट की आवाज आई। खुदाई के दौरान मौजूद अफसरों ने खुदाई जारी रखने का आदेश दिया। थोड़ी ही देर में मशीन के साथ एक शिवलिंग दिखा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a40c3be4f1c1b0b788b4c8d","slug":"himachal-cm-jairam-thakur-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u090f \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0914\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a40c5364f1c1bf4688c332c","slug":"reliance-jio-new-service-for-increasing-user","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0915\u0949\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932, \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!