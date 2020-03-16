यूपी: जिनके बीच संघर्ष उनका मंदिर की जमीन से नहीं कोई वास्ता, डबल मर्डर में 11 पर रिपोर्ट

{"_id":"5e6efd048ebc3ea7bf453beb","slug":"samajwadi-party-leader-kamlesh-pathak-arrested-after-brother-and-sister-died-in-firing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0921\u092c\u0932 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 11 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक मंजुल चौबे
