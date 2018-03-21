शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Robbery in Bank of Baroda kanpur case

"डोंट बी स्मार्ट बेबी" हॉलीवुड फिल्म का ये डायलॉग बोलकर लूट ली बैंक

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 12:11 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
यूपी के कानपुर में बैंक डकैती के आरोप में पकड़े गए शातिरों ने फिल्म में दिखाए गए सीन की तरह पहले सीसीटीवी कैमरों पर स्टीकर चिपकाए। आपस में बात करने के लिए हेडफोन का इस्तेमाल किया और पहचान छिपाने के लिए सिर पर पट्टी, चश्मा व हेलमेट पहन रखा था। फिंगर प्रिंट से बचने के लिए फिल्म की तरह अंगुलियों पर टेप चिपकाया था। इतना ही नहीं...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
robbery bank of baroda bank of baroda kanpur hollywood movie hollywood

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

class 9 girl suicide
Delhi NCR

नोएडा में 9वीं की छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, छेड़छाड़ की धारा ना लगाने पर जांच अधिकारी सस्पेंड

21 मार्च 2018

कॉपी पर आंसर की जगह कुछ और ही लिखा
Agra

यूपी बोर्डः कॉपियों में परीक्षार्थियों ने लिखे ऐसे जवाब, जानकर आप नहीं रोक पाएंगे हंसी

21 मार्च 2018

alcohol
Chandigarh

शराब पीने के शौकीन लोगों के लिए बुरी खबर, खरीदने से पहले सोचेंगे 100 बार

21 मार्च 2018

इस अंदाज में खिंचवाए फोटो
Agra

ताजमहल देखने पहुंची 42 देशों की सुंदरियां, देखिए उनकी दीवाना बना देने वाली अदाएं

21 मार्च 2018

bismillah
Varanasi

बिस्मिल्लाह खां जयंतीः उस्ताद की शहनाई की धुन से हुई थी आजादी की भोर 

21 मार्च 2018

आधार कार्ड
Chandigarh

Exclusive: सैंकड़ों आधार कार्ड को लेकर डाकिए की शर्मनाक करतूत, बच्चों ने दिखाया आईना

21 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

होटलों में छापेमारी
Meerut

Pics: चार होटलों में पड़ी रेड, इतने प्रेमी जोड़ों को देख उड़े पुलिस अफसरों के होश

21 मार्च 2018

सत्यदेव पचौरी
Kanpur

ये है यूपी कैबिनेट मंत्री के क्षेत्र का हाल, 'जानिए कितने दावे और वादे हुए पूरे?'

21 मार्च 2018

gold
Dehradun

हाईवे पर खुदाई के दौरान निकला सोने-चांदी का खजाना, वायरल हो गईं तस्वीरें, आपने देखी क्या?

21 मार्च 2018

एम्स की डॉक्टर हेमबाला का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

...जब जवान बेटी के शव को मां ने पहनाई लाल चुनरी, देखकर बाप का कलेजा फट गया

21 मार्च 2018

पुलिस लाठीचार्ज
Chandigarh

'इंसाफ' मांगा तो मिली लाठियां डंडे, सिर फूटे आंख चोटिल और बहा खून, देखिए तस्वीरें

21 मार्च 2018

गौरी श्योराण
Chandigarh

20 साल की उम्र में बेटी ने रच दिया ऐसा इतिहास, IAS पिता के छलक आए आंसू

20 मार्च 2018

baba ramdev
Dehradun

बाबा रामदेव दे रहे अपने साथ बिजनेस करने का मौका, इस तरह से जल्दी करें अप्लाई

20 मार्च 2018

copy evalution
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्डः मूल्यांकन के लिए टीचर ने खोली कॉपी, देखकर रह गए हैरान

21 मार्च 2018

ट्रैक्टर हादसा
Lucknow

हादसे का शिकार हुए ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली में 58 लोग थे सवार, देखें भयावह तस्वीरें

20 मार्च 2018

gas subsidy
Dehradun

रसोई गैस उपभोक्ता ध्यान दें, जल्दी ये काम न किया तो हर महीने झेलेंगे नुकसान

21 मार्च 2018

plastic rice test
Dehradun

चावल खाते समय इनके साथ जो हुआ, जानकर आप भी खाने से पहले सौ बार सोचेंगे

21 मार्च 2018

hailstorm
Dehradun

मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी: इन पांच जिलों में झमाझम बारिश के साथ गिरेंगे ओले

21 मार्च 2018

aiims doctors accident
Delhi NCR

एम्स डॉक्टरों की मौतः जब होश में आए घायल डॉक्टर, सुनाई दर्दनाक हादसे की रोंगटे खडे करने वाली दास्तां

19 मार्च 2018

mohammed shami
Delhi NCR

सामने आया मोहम्मद शमी के अंकल का बयान, कहा- हसीन जहां एक नंबर की..

21 मार्च 2018

money
Dehradun

घर बैठे ऐसे निकालें अपने PF खाते से पैसा, फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स, मिनटों में हो जाएगा काम

21 मार्च 2018

shashi devi
Dehradun

चाय बेचकर गुजारा करती हैं CM योगी की बहन, भाई से चाहती हैं ये एक उपहार

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.