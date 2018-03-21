बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab1feb34f1c1bc0758b6ab6","slug":"robbery-in-bank-of-baroda-kanpur-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \"\u0921\u094b\u0902\u091f \u092c\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940\" \u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947\u00a0\u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
"डोंट बी स्मार्ट बेबी" हॉलीवुड फिल्म का ये डायलॉग बोलकर लूट ली बैंक
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 12:11 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में बैंक डकैती के आरोप में पकड़े गए शातिरों ने फिल्म में दिखाए गए सीन की तरह पहले सीसीटीवी कैमरों पर स्टीकर चिपकाए। आपस में बात करने के लिए हेडफोन का इस्तेमाल किया और पहचान छिपाने के लिए सिर पर पट्टी, चश्मा व हेलमेट पहन रखा था। फिंगर प्रिंट से बचने के लिए फिल्म की तरह अंगुलियों पर टेप चिपकाया था। इतना ही नहीं...
