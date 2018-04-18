बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'किल्लत का तीसरा दौर' मार्केट से नोट गायब होने की ये बड़ी वजह आई सामने
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 10:58 AM IST
सरकार एक बार फिर डिजिटल बैंकिंग को बढ़ावा देने के प्रयास में जुटी है। यही वजह है कि बाजार में कैश की कृत्रिम किल्लत पैदा की जा रही है। केंद्र सरकार और रिजर्व बैंक की ओर से बाजार में कैश की किल्लत पैदा करने का यह तीसरा चरण है। इससे पहले सरकार के दो प्रयास नाकाफी साबित हुए हैं।
