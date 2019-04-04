शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Priyanka angry at news of Bundelkhand rally, lok sabha election 2019

सियासी संग्राम: अपनी ही पार्टी से आग बबूला हुईं प्रियंका, बड़े नेताओं संग जो किया मचा हड़कंप

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 04 Apr 2019 03:55 PM IST
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा को उनके बुंदेलखंड चुनावी दौरे की जानकारी ही नहीं है। मीडिया में आई उनके दौरे की खबर की जानकारी मिलने पर प्रियंका ने नाराजगी जताई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
priyanka lok sabha election 2019 election priyanka gandhi vadra lok sabha election लोकसभा लोकसभा चुनाव लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Gaurav and accuses friendship convert in enemy in BHU varanasi
Varanasi

दोस्ती से दुश्मनी में बदल गया था गौरव और आरोपियों का रिश्ता, पुलिस ने हत्या की बताई ये वजह

4 अप्रैल 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Dehradun

अपनी जन्मभूमि में कांग्रेस पर खूब बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ, पढ़िए उनके संबोधन की 10 बड़ी बातें

4 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
कुमार विश्वास
Delhi NCR

भाजपा में शामिल होने की खबरों के बीच कुमार विश्वास का मीडिया पर तंज, कहा- ...गजब जियो बहादुर

4 अप्रैल 2019

प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
Agra

मैनपुरी से भाजपा के प्रेम सिंह शाक्य ने किया नामांकन, चुनाव मैदान में सामने होंगे मुलायम

4 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
कैप्टन शालिनी सिंह
Kanpur

कारगिल युद्ध में शहीद मेजर अविनाश की पत्नी कैप्टन शालिनी ने राजनीति में रखा कदम, थामा 'आप' का हाथ

4 अप्रैल 2019

उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Kanpur

एयर स्ट्राइक का मातम पाकिस्तान की जगह विपक्षी दल मना रहे हैं, साइकिल को खंड-खंड करना है- केशव प्रसाद

4 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

स्वरा भास्कर
Delhi NCR

लोस चुनाव पर स्वरा का ट्वीट-जहां से भी लड़ेंगे पंडित नेहरू, मैं वोट उन्हीं को दूंगी

4 अप्रैल 2019

नेहा शौरी हत्याकांड
Chandigarh

नेहा शौरी हत्याकांड: सीसीटीवी फुटेज में सामने आई मर्डर की कहानी, ऐसे अंजाम दी गई वारदात

4 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
BHU gaurav singh compromise before murder in varanasi
Varanasi

गौरव की हत्या के पहले की गई थी सुलह की कोशिश, बिड़ला ए हॉस्टल की पंचायत में तय हुई थी ये बात

4 अप्रैल 2019

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी श्रीप्रकाश ने कराया नामांकन
Kanpur

राहु काल ने नामांकन दाखिल करने से पहले श्रीप्रकाश को डेढ़ घंटा रोके रखा, इसके बाद भी हो गयी गड़बड़ी

4 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
कन्या पूजन (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

नवरात्र: जानिए कन्या पूजन का महत्व और इससे मिलने वाले लाभ, ये उपाय सौभाग्य में करेंगे वृद्धि

4 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

नवरात्रि पर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग फलदायी रहेगा, पर भूले से न करना 5 गलतियां, नाराज हो जाएंगी मां

4 अप्रैल 2019

मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी, बच्ची की फाइल फोटो, जवान घायल
Kanpur

PHOTOS: बोरवेल में गिरी मासूम, लबों पर एक ही दुआ... मौत को मात देकर सलामत निकले सीमा, जवान घायल

4 अप्रैल 2019

बदन सिंह बद्दो और सुशील मूंछ
Meerut

फरार 'बद्दो' की तलाकशुदा पत्नी ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया से एसएसपी को किया फोन, कहा- बेकसूर है सिकंदर

4 अप्रैल 2019

सफाईकर्मियों के पैर धोते पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल)
Agra

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की यह फोटो दिखाकर अनुसूचित जाति के मतदाताओं को रिझाएंगे भाजपाई

4 अप्रैल 2019

Lok sabha elections 2019 cm yogi adityanath rally in uttarakhand live updates
Dehradun

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने घोषणा पत्र को लेकर कांग्रेस पर बोला तीखा हमला, कह दी ये बड़ी बात...

4 अप्रैल 2019

बीसी खंडूड़ी
Dehradun

सत्ता संग्राम 2019: गुरु बीसी खंडूड़ी और राजनीतिक शिष्य तीरथ सिंह के रिश्तों की दिलचस्प है कहानी

4 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

क्या आपको भी भूलने की बीमारी है, तो अब नहीं जाएगी याददाश्त, मिल गया है इलाज यहां जानिए

4 अप्रैल 2019

एथलीट हिमा दास
Chandigarh

पहनने को जूते नहीं, कीचड़ भरे गड्ढों में दौड़ी और बन गई 'उड़नपरी', अब लोग बुलाते हैं 'ढिंग एक्सप्रेस'

4 अप्रैल 2019

BJP candiadate Dinesh lal yadav Nirahua profile loksabha election 2019
Varanasi

अखिलेश के खिलाफ मैदान में उतरे 'जुबली स्टार', फिल्मों से राजनीति में 'निरहुआ' ने ऐसे मारी एंट्री

4 अप्रैल 2019

Chaitra Navratri 2019 must include these things in worship
Dehradun

चैत्र नवरात्र 2019: मां की पूजा में इन चीजों को शामिल न किया तो आराधना रह जाएगी अधूरी

4 अप्रैल 2019

kumar vishwas
Delhi NCR

भाजपा में शामिल होने के बाद आसान होगी विश्वास की राह, ये हैं 3 वजहें

3 अप्रैल 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
प्रियंका गांधी
प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : पीटीआई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.