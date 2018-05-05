शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Police again created Chakravyuh for catching dacoit

खूंखार डकैत को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस ने फिर रचा चक्रव्यूह

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 11:16 PM IST
डाकू गौरी को एमपी क्षेत्र में कमीशन मांगना पड़ने लगा भारी
1 of 4
बुंदेलखंड के नामी डकैत गौरी यादव को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस ने चित्रकूट के जंगलों में चक्रव्यूह रचना शुरू कर दिया है। उसको संरक्षण दे रहे गांववालों की लिस्ट तैयार हो चुकी है इन सभी पर कभी भी शिकंजा कस सकता है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
dacoit created chakravyuh chakravyuh chitrakoot

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शादी की रस्मों के बीच 'अपशगुनी' शब्द सुनकर दुल्हन का पारा चढ़ा, उसके बाद हुआ ये सब 

5 मई 2018

adarsh nagar fire
Delhi NCR

आदर्श नगर अग्निकाण्डः भाई-बहनों की अर्थी साथ उठीं तो सभी की आंखें हुईं नम

5 मई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन, इन 4 राशियों के लोग होंगे सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित 

5 मई 2018

fire in adarsh nagar
Delhi NCR

एसी फटने से कांग्रेस नेता के घर में लगी भीषण आग, सो रहे दो मासूमों की दर्दनाक मौत

5 मई 2018

badrinath
Dehradun

द. अफ्रीका के राष्ट्रपति की कुर्सी छीनने वाले गुप्ता बंधु अब बदरीनाथ मंदिर में करने वाले हैं यह काम

5 मई 2018

sena bharti
Delhi NCR

सेना में भर्ती के दौरान लंबाई बढ़ाने के लिए एक अभ्यर्थी ने कर डाला ऐसा काम कल्पना करना भी मुश्किल

5 मई 2018

More in City & states

sena bharti
Delhi NCR

सेना भर्ती में साथी को धक्का देकर दौड़ पूरी करवा रहे अभ्यर्थी, यूपी का सर्टिफिकेट ले पहुंचे हरियाणा के युवक

5 मई 2018

सीएम
Agra

CM योगी का अखिलेश के ट्वीट पर पलटवार, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

5 मई 2018

पुलिस की पाठशाला
Chandigarh

छात्रा ने SSP से पूछा- कोई परेशान करे और पुलिस साथ न दे तो क्या करें...मिला ये जवाब, देखिए

5 मई 2018

rekha arya cook food
Dehradun

अचानक दलित के घर पहुंची BJP की यह मंत्री और बनाने लगी उनके लिए खाना, तस्वीरों में देखिए

5 मई 2018

bride abscond
Varanasi

विदा कराने ससुराल पहुंचा दूल्हा, वहां दुल्हन की हरकत पता चलने पर हुआ शॉक्ड

5 मई 2018

पुलिस की पाठशाला
Lucknow

छात्रा ने एसएसपी लखनऊ से पूछा- पुलिस साथ न दे तो क्या करें... तो मिला ये जवाब, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2018

fashion show
Delhi NCR

Triptych 2018: फैशन शो में दिखा नारीत्व की क्षमता उम्मीद, विकास एवं उर्जा का संयोजन

5 मई 2018

tanya khanna
Delhi NCR

शायद मौत ही खींच ले गई रेडियो मिर्ची की तान्या को, आखिरी कॉल में मां ने उससे कहा था मत आ घर

5 मई 2018

new delhi railway station ndls
Delhi NCR

जब यात्रियों के बोझ तले बैठ गई दिल्ली से पटना जा रही ट्रेन, ऐसे टला बड़ा हादसा

5 मई 2018

up police
Delhi NCR

यूपी पुलिस की लापरवाही: हथकड़ी लगाकर चाभी भूले पुलिसकर्मी, रिहाई के बाद भी डेढ़ घंटे रहे कैद

5 मई 2018

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Agra

आगरा में सीएम योगी ने तूफान से मरने वालों की संख्या बताई इतनी, प्रशासन की रिपोर्ट कुछ और 

5 मई 2018

namaz in gurugram
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः खुले में नमाज पढ़ने से हिन्दूवादी संगठनों ने रोका, लगाए बांग्लादेशी वापस जाओ के नारे

5 मई 2018

शादी
Chandigarh

सुहागरात में खुली दूल्हे की पोल, ऐसा सच आया सामने...दुल्हन के उड़ गए होश

4 मई 2018

ताज महल
Agra

तस्वीरें: ताजमहल और फिल्मी दुनिया से जुड़ी ये बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप

5 मई 2018

चेकिंग अभियान
Lucknow

आरटीओ के ये महाशय भी बिना सीट बेल्ट दौड़ा रहे थे कार, हुआ चालान

5 मई 2018

बीमारी से दम तोड़ने वाला मगरमच्छ
Lucknow

क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के पास झाड़ियों में मिला मगरमच्छ, इलाज के दौरान तोड़ा दम, देखें तस्वीरें

5 मई 2018

डाकू गौरी को एमपी क्षेत्र में कमीशन मांगना पड़ने लगा भारी
डकैत गौरी यादव की पुरानी तस्वीर
जंगलों में पुलिस फोर्स किया तैनात, एक दशक से कर रहा वारदात
डकैत गौरी यादव की पुरानी फोटो

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.