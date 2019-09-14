शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Kanpur › plight of idols and ghats of Ganesh Visarjan

विसर्जन के बाद देख ये दुर्दशा दिल से निकली आह- गणपति अगले बरस तू मत आ...

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 02:28 PM IST
गणेश विसर्जन के बाद दुर्दशा
गणेश विसर्जन के बाद दुर्दशा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सात दिन तक प्यारा दरबार सजाया, रात-दिन सिर-माथा नवाया, दिल में बैठाया और अगले बरस तू जल्दी आ का जयकारा लगाकर विदा किया। पर, अब ये हाल।
