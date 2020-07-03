शहर चुनें
Pintu Sengar murder case: Police investigation revealed

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: जांच में बड़ा खुलासा, सुपारी लेने वाले तक पहुंची पुलिस, ये नाम आया सामने

सूरज शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 03:51 PM IST
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
1 of 5
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के चकेरी में 20 जून को नरेंद्र सिंह सेंगर उर्फ पिंटू सेंगर की हत्या उसके विरोधी पप्पू स्मार्ट ने जमीन विवाद में सुपारी देकर कराई थी। पुलिस को इस संबंध में अहम सुराग हाथ लगे हैं। पुलिस अन्य नामजद आरोपियों की भूमिका तलाश कर रही है। सुपारी लेने वाले और शूटरों के गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास में लगी है।
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
