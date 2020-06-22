शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Pintu Sengar murder case: Pintu Sengar was killed by the shooters of Purvanchal along with the history-sheeter of Kanpur

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: कानपुर के हिस्ट्रीशीटरों संग मिलकर पूर्वांचल के शूटरों ने मारा, कातिलों की हुई पहचान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 22 Jun 2020 01:16 AM IST
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में हिस्ट्रीशीटर नरेंद्र सिंह सेंगर उर्फ पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड के तार पूर्वांचल से जुड़ने लगे हैं। कानपुर के हिस्ट्रीशीटरों के साथ मिलकर पूर्वांचल के शूटरों ने पिंटू को मौत के घाट उतारा। पुलिस ने हिस्ट्रीशीटरों की पहचान भी कर ली है।

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए बाइक सवार बदमाश
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए बाइक सवार बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंटू सेंगर की फाइल फोटो
पिंटू सेंगर की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजासा
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
बसपा नेता की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
