ये हैं कानपुर के प्रमुख देवी मंदिर, जहां पूरी होती भक्तों की हर मनोकामना

{"_id":"5d99b4dc8ebc3e01307729fc","slug":"navratri-2019-special-story-know-these-facts-about-kanpur-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर के प्रमुख देवी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99b4dc8ebc3e01307729fc","slug":"navratri-2019-special-story-know-these-facts-about-kanpur-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां उजियारी देवी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99b4dc8ebc3e01307729fc","slug":"navratri-2019-special-story-know-these-facts-about-kanpur-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कूष्मांडा देवी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99b4dc8ebc3e01307729fc","slug":"navratri-2019-special-story-know-these-facts-about-kanpur-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारा देवी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99b4dc8ebc3e01307729fc","slug":"navratri-2019-special-story-know-these-facts-about-kanpur-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जंगली देवी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99b4dc8ebc3e01307729fc","slug":"navratri-2019-special-story-know-these-facts-about-kanpur-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तपेश्वरी देवी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला