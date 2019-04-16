शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur

नरेश अग्रवाल का अबतक का सबसे बड़ा हमला, बोले...'जनता हजरतगंज में आजम खां से जूते साफ कराएगी'

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 16 Apr 2019 06:08 PM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल
नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा नेता आजम खां द्वारा रामपुर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी जयाप्रदा के खिलाफ अभद्र टिप्पणी करने के बाद भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल ने उनपर निशाना साधा है । हरदोई में हुई एक जनसभा के दौरान नरेश अग्रवाल ने सपा नेता और रामपुर सीट से गठबंधन प्रत्याशी आजम खां के खिलाफ जमकर आग उलगी है। 

 
