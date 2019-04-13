शहर चुनें

यूपी की राजनीति में तूफान ला सकता है नरेश अग्रवाल का बयान, पीएम मोदी के बारे में बहुत कुछ बोल गए

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 13 Apr 2019 05:43 PM IST
जनसभा को संबोधित करते नरेश अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
जनसभा को संबोधित करते नरेश अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी की राजनीति में भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल का अपना वजूद है। नरेश अग्रवाल अपने बयानों को लेकर अक्सर सुर्खियाें में रहते हैं। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के मंच से कभी समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव को लौंडा कहने का बयान हो या फिर देवी देवताओं की तुलना शराब से करने वाला बयान हो। नरेश अग्रवाल खुद को नेताओं की भीड़ से अलग कर ही लेते हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
जनसभा को संबोधित करते नरेश अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो)
जनसभा को संबोधित करते नरेश अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश अग्रवाल, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
नरेश अग्रवाल, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
नरेश अग्रवाल पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
नरेश अग्रवाल पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
राहुल गांधी, पीएम मोदी
राहुल गांधी, पीएम मोदी
जनसभा को संबोधित करते पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो)
जनसभा को संबोधित करते पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
