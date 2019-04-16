शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   naresh agarwal statement before lok sabha election 2019

आजम खां पर नरेश अग्रवाल के बयान से यूपी की सियासत में आया भूचाल, इन्हें कहा 'मुस्लिमों का कातिल'

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 16 Apr 2019 05:05 AM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
नरेश अग्रवाल आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 का पहला चरण समाप्त होते ही नेताओं की जुबानी जंग भी एक पायदान ऊपर चली गई है। नेताओं ने अपनी जुबानी जंग में भगवान को भी नहीं छोड़ा है। यूपी में लोकसभा चुनाव अपने उफान पर है। सपा नेता आजम खां ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी जयाप्रदा पर अमर्यादित टिप्पणी की है। 
लोक सभा चुनाव 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
अमर उजाला
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः बाजार में लगी भीषण आग, आधा दर्जन दुकान स्वाहा, डेढ़ घंटे बाद भी नहीं बुझ सकी आग

15 अप्रैल 2019

नरेश अग्रवाल आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
नरेश अग्रवाल आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
आजम खां
आजम खां - फोटो : self
अजीत सिंह
अजीत सिंह - फोटो : PTI
पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल
पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल
मायावती-अखिलेश यादव
मायावती-अखिलेश यादव
