बदमाशों ने एक ही नंबर से किए फोन, आठ घंटे चालू रहा मोबाइल, नहीं पकड़ पाई दस दिन में छह एनकाउंटर करने वाली पुलिस

{"_id":"5f0ebefa8ebc3e63cf3707f8","slug":"miscreants-make-phone-calls-from-the-same-number-in-kanpur-kidnapping-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0906\u0920 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0939 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur kidnapping case
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0ebefa8ebc3e63cf3707f8","slug":"miscreants-make-phone-calls-from-the-same-number-in-kanpur-kidnapping-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0906\u0920 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0939 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur kidnapping case
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0ebefa8ebc3e63cf3707f8","slug":"miscreants-make-phone-calls-from-the-same-number-in-kanpur-kidnapping-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0906\u0920 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0939 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur kidnapping case
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0ebefa8ebc3e63cf3707f8","slug":"miscreants-make-phone-calls-from-the-same-number-in-kanpur-kidnapping-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0906\u0920 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0939 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur kidnapping case
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0ebefa8ebc3e63cf3707f8","slug":"miscreants-make-phone-calls-from-the-same-number-in-kanpur-kidnapping-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0906\u0920 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0939 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur kidnapping case
- फोटो : amar ujala