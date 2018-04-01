शहर चुनें

बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष-'.. इसलिए बौखलाए हैं अखिलेश,सांप-छछूंदर का गठबंधन नहीं ठगबंधन है’

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 09:08 PM IST
यूपी के फतेहपुर जिले में एक साल नई मिसाल कार्यक्रम में आए भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय ने सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाईं और कार्यकर्ताओं का उत्साहवर्द्धन किया। वह विपक्षियों पर बरसे।
