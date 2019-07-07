सुहागरात के दिन पत्नी से पहले प्रेमिका को दिया ऑफर, बोला मेरे दोस्त से बनाओ संबंध, इंकार पर काटा गला

{"_id":"5d21eeea8ebc3e6cb713b807","slug":"lover-asked-girlfriend-to-make-relations-with-his-friend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0913 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवती को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवती को कुएं से निकालते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रस्सी और बाेरी की सहायता से युवती को निकाला गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुएं से निकलने के बाद युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं इलाकाई लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुहागरात के दिन ही प्रेमिका को जान से मारने की कोशिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला