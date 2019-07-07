शहर चुनें

सुहागरात के दिन पत्नी से पहले प्रेमिका को दिया ऑफर, बोला मेरे दोस्त से बनाओ संबंध, इंकार पर काटा गला

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 06:51 PM IST
अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका
1 of 7
अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक शख्स ने अपनी सुहागरात के दिन पत्नी से पहले प्रेमिका को ऑफर दिया। उसे बाइक से जंगल में ले गया। वहां दोस्त के साथ संबंध बनाने को कहा। प्रेमिका के मना करने पर चाकू से गला रेत दिया। प्रेमिका को सूखे कुएं में फेंककर दोनों आरोपी भाग गए। यह घटना गुरुवार रात की है। रविवार सुबह नौ बजे एक चरवाहे ने महिला की चीख सुनी और ग्रामीणों को सूचना दी।

 
अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका
अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवती को ले जाती पुलिस
युवती को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवती को कुएं से निकालते लोग
युवती को कुएं से निकालते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रस्सी और बाेरी की सहायता से युवती को निकाला गया
रस्सी और बाेरी की सहायता से युवती को निकाला गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुएं से निकलने के बाद युवती
कुएं से निकलने के बाद युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं इलाकाई लोग
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं इलाकाई लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुहागरात के दिन ही प्रेमिका को जान से मारने की कोशिश
सुहागरात के दिन ही प्रेमिका को जान से मारने की कोशिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
