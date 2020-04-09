शहर चुनें

कोरोना हॉटस्पॉट हुए रेड जोन, सील क्षेत्रों की ड्रोन से निगरानी, न कोई अंदर आ सकता न कोई बाहर जा सकता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 09 Apr 2020 07:33 PM IST
ड्रोन से हो रही सील इलाकों की निगरानी
ड्रोन से हो रही सील इलाकों की निगरानी - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के 13 मुस्लिम क्षेत्रों को रेड जोन घोषित कर इन क्षेत्रों में आने वाली 12 मस्जिदों को भी सील कर दिया गया है। ये ऐसे इलाके हैं, जहां तब्लीगी जमात से जुड़े लोगों का लगातार आना जाना रहा है। अग्रिम आदेशों तक ये इलाके पूरी तरह से सील रहेंगे।

 
lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown 144 act kanpur kanpur news kanpur police lockdown news in up hindi news coronavirus updates up news up coronavirus news coronavirus death toll coronavirus vaccine coronavirus cure coronavirus corona virus ladengecoronase coronavirus india coronavirus in india corona virus india coronavirus treatment narendra modi covid 19 india covid 19 symptoms covid 19 vaccine janta curfew coronavirus news in kanpur janta curfew twitter janata curfew lockdown meaning lockdown meaning in hindi cm yogi up cm yogi adityanath lockdown in up

