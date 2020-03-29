शहर चुनें

लॉकडाउन का पांचवां दिन: सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा, पुलिस तैनात, देखें कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 29 Mar 2020 10:50 AM IST
लॉकडाउन का पांचवां दिन
1 of 7
लॉकडाउन का पांचवां दिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के पांचवें दिन कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों उन्नाव, औरैया, फर्रुखाबाद, कन्नौज, हरदोई, महोबा, बांदा, हमीरपुर, उरई में सुबह ज्यादातर दुकानें नहीं खुलीं। होम डिलीवरी की व्यवस्था शुरू होने के बाद सड़कों पर भी सन्नाटा दिखा। चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस तैनात दिखी।
