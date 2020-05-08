Lockdown: टिकट के लिए बिकवा दी पायल, गरीब मजदूरों से हुई जमकर वसूली, 650 वाला टिकट 800 में बिका

{"_id":"5eb57fb0c6eaf96fef1a8a64","slug":"lockdown-heavy-recovery-from-poor-laborers-650-ticket-sold-in-800","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown: \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0935\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u0932, \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0940, 650 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f 800 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टिकट दिखाती श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन से आई महिला
- फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर पहुंचे तो चेहरे पर झलकी खुशी
- फोटो : amar ujala
सभी की थर्मल स्कैनिंग की गई
- फोटो : amar ujala
बसों से भेजा गया घर
- फोटो : amar ujala
बच्चों की भी हुई थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग
- फोटो : amar ujala