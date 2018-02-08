बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7c7fc54f1c1b8f268b8d2b","slug":"live-life-in-a-limited-way-and-enjoy-like-this","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0905\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कौमार्य अवस्था में जीवन मर्यादित हुआ तो जवानी और बुढ़ापे में नहीं होगीं दिक्कतें, डाल लें ये आदतें
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:05 PM IST
बांदाः जीवन मर्यादित करना है तो रामचरित मानस का सहारा जरूरी है। कौमार्य अवस्था में यदि जीवन मर्यादित हो गया तो जवानी व बुढ़ापा बेहतर बीतेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7c7fc54f1c1b8f268b8d2b","slug":"live-life-in-a-limited-way-and-enjoy-like-this","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0905\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7c7fc54f1c1b8f268b8d2b","slug":"live-life-in-a-limited-way-and-enjoy-like-this","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0905\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7c7fc54f1c1b8f268b8d2b","slug":"live-life-in-a-limited-way-and-enjoy-like-this","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0905\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7c7fc54f1c1b8f268b8d2b","slug":"live-life-in-a-limited-way-and-enjoy-like-this","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0905\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7c7fc54f1c1b8f268b8d2b","slug":"live-life-in-a-limited-way-and-enjoy-like-this","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0905\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092a\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.