बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b8e410742c792465a6a6907","slug":"land-getting-ready-for-samajwadi-secular-morcha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928, \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0938\u094b\u0938\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यहां समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा के लिए तैयार हो रही जमीन, शिवपाल फैंस एसोसिएशन ने पकड़ी तेजी
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 04 Sep 2018 03:26 PM IST
समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा की घोषणा के बाद शिवपाल सिंह यादव फैंस एसोसिएशन ने तेजी पकड़ ली है। फैंस एसोसिएशन मोर्चा के लिए जमीन तैयार कर रहा है। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष आशीष चौबे ने बताया कि अभी तक 60 जिला इकाइयों का गठन हो गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b8e410742c792465a6a6907","slug":"land-getting-ready-for-samajwadi-secular-morcha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928, \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0938\u094b\u0938\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8e410742c792465a6a6907","slug":"land-getting-ready-for-samajwadi-secular-morcha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928, \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0938\u094b\u0938\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8e410742c792465a6a6907","slug":"land-getting-ready-for-samajwadi-secular-morcha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928, \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0938\u094b\u0938\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8e410742c792465a6a6907","slug":"land-getting-ready-for-samajwadi-secular-morcha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928, \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0938\u094b\u0938\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8e410742c792465a6a6907","slug":"land-getting-ready-for-samajwadi-secular-morcha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928, \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0938\u094b\u0938\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.