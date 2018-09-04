शहर चुनें

यहां समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा के लिए तैयार हो रही जमीन, शिवपाल फैंस एसोसिएशन ने पकड़ी तेजी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 04 Sep 2018 03:26 PM IST
शिवपाल सिंह यादव
1 of 5
समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा की घोषणा के बाद शिवपाल सिंह यादव फैंस एसोसिएशन ने तेजी पकड़ ली है। फैंस एसोसिएशन मोर्चा के लिए जमीन तैयार कर रहा है। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष आशीष चौबे ने बताया कि अभी तक 60 जिला इकाइयों का गठन हो गया है।
