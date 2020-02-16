शहर चुनें

Kanpur violence, expenditure incurred in stopping the violence against the CAA

कानपुर: एक लाख के बुलेट दागे, 15 हजार के डंडे तोड़े, हिंसा को थामने में हुए खर्च का नए सिरे से आकलन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 03:52 PM IST
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
1 of 5
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में हिंसा के दौरान हुई नुकसानी का आकलन हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद अब नए सिरे से होना है। इसके लिए जल्द ही कमेटी गठित की जानी है। हालांकि बवाल को थामने के लिए फोर्स के कुछ खर्चों का अनुमान लगाया जा चुका है।
caa protest babupurwa kanpur kanpur violence report against police expenditure
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता कानून पर कानपुर हिंसा
नागरिकता कानून पर कानपुर हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर यतीमखाना हिंसा
कानपुर यतीमखाना हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में हिंसा
कानपुर में हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में हिंसा
कानपुर में हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
