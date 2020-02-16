कानपुर: एक लाख के बुलेट दागे, 15 हजार के डंडे तोड़े, हिंसा को थामने में हुए खर्च का नए सिरे से आकलन

{"_id":"5e4917318ebc3ee5f857ce01","slug":"kanpur-violence-expenditure-incurred-in-stopping-the-violence-against-the-caa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0947, 15 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0915\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता कानून पर कानपुर हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर यतीमखाना हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला