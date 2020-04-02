कानपुर: राम नवमी पर घरों में नहीं हुआ कन्या पूजन, जरूरतमंदों को बांटा राशन

{"_id":"5e858ee08ebc3e769f5e706d","slug":"kanpur-lockdown-news-ram-navmi-2020-people-does-puja-at-home-and-denies-kanya-pujan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0935\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राम नवमी 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कर्मचारियों में बांटा राशन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला