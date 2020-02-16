पीएम मोदी ने जिस महाकाल एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाई उसका नजारा अंदर से कुछ ऐसा है, देखे तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e49798c8ebc3ee5cf030010","slug":"inside-photos-of-mahakal-express","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u00a0\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u0940 \u091d\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकाल एक्सप्रेस की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ ऐसी है बैठने की व्यवस्था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ ऐसा है अंदर का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलग एहसास कराएगी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा के भी हैं पूरे इंतजाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऐसे होगा स्वागत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला