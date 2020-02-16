शहर चुनें

पीएम मोदी ने जिस महाकाल एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाई उसका नजारा अंदर से कुछ ऐसा है, देखे तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 10:59 PM IST
महाकाल एक्सप्रेस की तस्वीरें
महाकाल एक्सप्रेस की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी से इंदौर के बीच चलने वाली आईआरसीटीसी की कॉरपोरेट ट्रेन काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस रविवार को पहली बार कानपुर सेंट्रल स्टेशन पर आई। ट्रेन में ऊं नम: शिवाय मंत्र की धुन बज रही थी। यहां पर पूजा-अर्चना के बाद नारियल फोड़कर इसका स्वागत किया गया। कानपुर नगर के सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर ट्रेन को यहां से रवाना किया। अकबरपुर सांसद देवेंद्र सिंह भोले ट्रेन से उज्जैन गए हैं। 

 
महाकाल एक्सप्रेस की तस्वीरें
महाकाल एक्सप्रेस की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ ऐसी है बैठने की व्यवस्था
कुछ ऐसी है बैठने की व्यवस्था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ ऐसा है अंदर का नजारा
कुछ ऐसा है अंदर का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलग एहसास कराएगी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
अलग एहसास कराएगी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा के भी हैं पूरे इंतजाम
सुरक्षा के भी हैं पूरे इंतजाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऐसे होगा स्वागत
ऐसे होगा स्वागत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
