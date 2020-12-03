शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Four-year-old child falls into deep borewell, died in mahoba

महोबा: 30 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरा मासूम, 20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन, नहीं बची जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा, Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 08:27 PM IST
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे की मौत
1 of 5
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महोबा जिले में कुलपहाड़ क्षेत्र के बुधौरा गांव में खेलते समय खेत में खुले पड़े 30 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरे चार वर्षीय घनेंद्र को 20 घंटे के रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के बाद एनडीआरएफ टीम ने बाहर निकाल लिया, लेकिन तब तक उसकी सांसे थम चुकी थीं।

गुरुवार की सुबह करीब पौने नौ बजे बच्चे को बोरवेल से निकालने के बाद एंबुलेंस से जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया। वहां डॉक्टरों ने देखते ही उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। बुधौरा गांव निवासी किसान भागीरथ कुशवाहा का घर से तकरीबन दो किलोमीटर दूर खेत है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur mahoba uttar pradesh falls into deep borewell borewell in mahoba deep borewell up news mahoba news ndrf team sdrf team

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सीएम योगी अदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर पहुंचे सीएम योगी, गुरु गोरखनाथ के दर्शन पूजन के बाद अधिकारियों से की मुलाकात

3 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन के चलते सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम
Delhi NCR

किसान आंदोलन: बॉर्डरों पर मॉक ड्रिल कर कड़ी की जा रही है सुरक्षा, दिल्ली पुलिस में सभी जवानों की छुट्टियां रद्द  

3 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
किसान आंदोलन के चलते सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम
Delhi NCR

किसान आंदोलन: बॉर्डरों पर मॉक ड्रिल कर कड़ी की जा रही है सुरक्षा, दिल्ली पुलिस में सभी जवानों की छुट्टियां रद्द  

3 दिसंबर 2020

कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन
Gorakhpur

कोरोना टीकाकरण को लेकर 189 स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों को दी गई थी चेतावनी, 14 ने अपलोड की सूची, जानिए वजह

3 दिसंबर 2020

कैसा चल रहा है आपका वर्तमान समय जानने के लिए अपनी जन्म कुंडली का अवलोकन मुफ्त में कराएं
Kundali

कैसा चल रहा है आपका वर्तमान समय जानने के लिए अपनी जन्म कुंडली का अवलोकन मुफ्त में कराएं
Kisan Andolan
Chandigarh

ट्रालियों में दूध व मिठाई लेकर आ रहे किसान, धरनास्थल पर बदला अन्नदाताओं का मेन्यू, देखें- तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2020

MDH Owner Dharampal Gulati Death News: Dharampal Gulati gave Mdh Spices for Badrinath dham Bhog Prasad in 2018
Chamoli

...जब मसालों के 'बादशाह' धर्मपाल गुलाटी ने बदरीनाथ धाम पहुंचकर दी थी बड़ी सौगात

3 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

kadaknath
Jharkhand

धोनी ने बढ़ाया 'कड़कनाथ' का क्रेज, जानें कैसे करें इस खास मुर्गे की फार्मिंग?

3 दिसंबर 2020

Haridwar Latest News: CM Trivendra singh rawat doing ganga puja and Formar CM Harish rawat Sit On Silance Protest, Photos
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: इधर मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र ने किया गंगा पूजन उधर मौन साधना पर बैठे पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत, तस्वीरें...

3 दिसंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
जमीन पर बैठकर खाना खाते किसान
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसे अन्नदाता ने विज्ञान भवन की जमीन पर बैठकर खाया खाना, सरकारी खाने से इनकार

3 दिसंबर 2020

फिरोजपुर में नदी से बरामद कच्ची दारू।
Chandigarh

पंजाब की दो नदियां 'उगल रहीं शराब', अब तक साढ़े पांच लाख लीटर बरामद

3 दिसंबर 2020

कैसा चल रहा है आपका वर्तमान समय जानने के लिए अपनी जन्म कुंडली का अवलोकन मुफ्त में कराएं
Kundali

कैसा चल रहा है आपका वर्तमान समय जानने के लिए अपनी जन्म कुंडली का अवलोकन मुफ्त में कराएं
लंदन स्पा भोपाल
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल: लंदन स्पा में हो रही थी जिस्मफरोशी, जानें पुलिस ने कैसे किया भंडाफोड़

3 दिसंबर 2020

विकास दुबे का करीबी जय
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: जय-विकास के पास 300 बीघा खेत, एसआईटी की जांच में 150 करोड़ की संपत्ति का खुलासा

3 दिसंबर 2020

परिषदीय विद्यालय के बच्चों का साथ शिक्षिका अनिता।
Gorakhpur

रेडियो के जरिए बच्चों में शिक्षा की अलख जगा रही हैं अनिता, जानिए इनके शो में क्या है खास

3 दिसंबर 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और बुजुर्ग बिट्टन देवी
Agra

85 साल की 'अम्मा' पीएम मोदी के नाम करना चाहती हैं अपनी सारी जमीन, भावुक करने वाली है वजह

3 दिसंबर 2020

दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन में पहुंचे गायक कंवर गरेवाल और हरभजन मान।
Chandigarh

पंजाबी फिल्म जगत से उठी किसानों की आवाज, कलाकार बोले- नाखुश किसान तो कैसे हंसेगा पंजाब

3 दिसंबर 2020

बंधी के पास पहुंचे ग्रामीण और पुलिस।
Mirzapur

चचेरे भाइयों के शव मिले: तीनों बच्चों की लाश मिलने पर परिजनों ने जताई ये आशंका, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

3 दिसंबर 2020

रामनगरी का एक दृश्य
Ayodhya

रामनगरी के 500 वर्षों के विकास का खाका खींचने की तैयारी शुरू, इस कंपनी से होगा अनुबंध, यूपी सरकार उठाएगी खर्च

3 दिसंबर 2020

आरोपी जेई के साथ सीबीआई की टीम
Kanpur

बच्चों के यौन उत्पीड़न की जांच कर रही सीबीआई टीम ने साक्ष्य और सामान खूब जुटाए, अब चार्जशीट की तैयारी

3 दिसंबर 2020

lord buddha
Gorakhpur

इस मंदिर में रखी है भगवान बुद्ध की 5वीं शताब्दी की प्रतिमा, दर्शन के लिए विदेशों से आते हैं लोग

3 दिसंबर 2020

Kaushambi Road accident
Prayagraj

यूपी: रात में हुई शादी और सुबह बिछ गईंं लाशें, लाल जोड़े में बदहवास दुल्हन पूछती रही हुआ क्या है?

3 दिसंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थल की तस्वीरें।
Gorakhpur

जानिए गोरखपुर के वो 'पांच खूबसूरत' स्थान, जहां घूमकर नहीं भरेगा आपका मन

3 दिसंबर 2020

Kaushambi Road accident
Prayagraj

कौशांबी: दुल्हन का इंतजार कर रहा था गांव, लेकिन लौटकर आईं लाशें, एक साथ जलीं पांच चिताएं

3 दिसंबर 2020

बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे की मौत
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X