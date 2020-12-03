महोबा: 30 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरा मासूम, 20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन, नहीं बची जान

{"_id":"5fc8f0e48ebc3e9b7f07108f","slug":"four-year-old-child-falls-into-deep-borewell-died-in-mahoba","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u094b\u092c\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, 20 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला